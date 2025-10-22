Naga Vamsi says Lokah Chapter 1 would be picked apart if made in Telugu; Ravi Teja agrees: ‘Nobody would watch’

Producer Naga Vamsi and actor Ravi Teja have released a promotional video for their upcoming film, Mass Jathara, which is set to release in theatres on October 31. During their conversation, they spoke about the success of Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and claimed that the film wouldn’t have been as successful if it were a straight Telugu film. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen played the leads in Dominic Arun's superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra.

Naga Vamsi, Ravi Teja believe audience wouldn’t accept Lokah if it was Telugu film

Vamsi was asked in the interview about the perception that the Telugu film industry is unable to make content-driven films like those in Malayalam or Tamil. He said, “Let me tell you something, I released Lokah in Telugu. I know people will cuss me out for this. But if Lokah were a straight Telugu film, they would complain and pick it apart, say that it lacks a certain quality or something else. I would have changed my name if that hadn’t happened.”

The producer also claimed that it has become increasingly difficult to predict what the Telugu audience will like, citing Mouli-starrer Little Hearts as an example. “The Telugu audience has become such that we’re on the edge. Look at Little Hearts, nobody knows the actors and crew. But the premiers had good bookings. Nobody can predict what they want to watch now,” he said.

Ravi also agreed with Vamsi, claiming that Lokah wouldn’t stand a chance if it were a straight Telugu film. He said, “Nobody would’ve watched it, he’s 100% correct. We don’t know what would click.”

About Lokah

Lokah has become the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹300 crore mark worldwide. The film was released in Telugu as Kotha Lokah, which was also received well. Out of the ₹156 crore net Lokah made in India, ₹122.06 crore came from the Malayalam version, ₹16.51 crore from Tamil, ₹13.76 crore from Telugu, and ₹3.75 crore from Hindi.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, the film is the first in a cinematic universe. Kalyani played a yaksi/vampire called Chandra, culturally known as Kalliyankattu Neeli in the film. Tovino Thomas, who played a cameo, will head the next instalment as a chathan/goblin named Michael. Dulquer plays an odiyan/ninja named Charlie in a cameo.