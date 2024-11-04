Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film crosses $250k for US premieres

Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is releasing in theatres on December 5. The film is a sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise and high expectations are pinned on it. Prathyangira Cinemas, which distributes the film in the US, revealed that the film has already crossed the $250k mark in advance bookings. (Also Read: Has Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 already made ₹1000 crore in pre-release business? Producer clarifies) Pushpa 2: The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna will reprise their roles in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2: The Rule advance booking

The distributors wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Pushpa 2: The Rule will have more than 2200 shows in over 600 locations. The film has crossed the $250,000 mark during the pre-sales of its premiere. They wrote, “$2️50K+ Premieres Pre Sales….2,200+ Shows….600+ Locations…Whose rule will dominate when the man himself is a walking RULE BOOK for records? #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2 #Pushpa2USA @alluarjun @MythriOfficial @PushpaMovie.”

Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movies held a press conference in Hyderabad in October to discuss the film’s pre-release business. He said, “Pushpa 2 did well in its non-theatrical business and made ₹425 crore. When we add in the theatrical business, over ₹1000 crore overall in pre-release business feels achievable, but that’s an estimate.” The film’s theatrical rights have been valued at ₹600 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.com.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. Arjun will reprise his role as daily wage worker-turned-smuggler Pushpa Raj, Rashmika as his wife Srivalli and Fahadh as his arch nemesis SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the film. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and Ajay also play key roles in the film.

The film was initially supposed to be released on December 6, but it was preponed by a day. It will clash with Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika-starrer Chhaava at the box office.