Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanur; clicks selfies with fans. Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted in Tiruchanur on Monday morning. She was there to visit the Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple. A video of her visiting the temple has been shared by her team on X. (Also Read: Nayanthara congratulates Samantha Ruth Prabhu for completing 14 years in film industry: More power to you) Fans were thrilled to spot Samantha Ruth Prabhu at a temple on Monday(Instagram)

The visit

“Actress #SamanthaRuthPrabhu visited Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple in Tiruchanur this morning, (sic)” wrote her PR on X, sharing a video. In the video, Samantha can be seen all smiles, dressed in a neutral-shade kurta-pyjama set. With simple gold earrings and a bottu on her forehead, with her hair pulled back, Samantha was a sight to see. Samantha also clicked selfies with a few of her fans who spotted her at the temple. Accompanying her was her stylist and friend Preetham Jukalker.

Getting back to work

A source told Hindustan Times that Samantha is geared to come back to work this year. “She is feeling a lot better. Rejuvenated is the right word to explain her state of mind and health. There is no doubt that her health is doing way better as she is feeling energised. Also, the time off and travel around the world, opened her to a lot of different things. Now, she is planning to channel all that energy in her work,” they said, adding, “She is planning to start acting and be back on set. In fact, she is looking forward to it. It is expected that she will be back at work when Citadel promotions start. She might also start a new project, which she is backing.”

Upcoming work

Samantha recently started working on a weekly podcast series focused on health called Take 20. She will also soon be seen in Raj & DK’s Indian edition of Citadel, which will see Varun Dhawan as her co-star. She was also supposed to star in Dowton Abbey director Philip John’s Chennai Stories, but she was recently replaced by Shruti Haasan in the lead role. Samantha recently completed 14 years in the film industry.

