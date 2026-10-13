'I was stereotyping it at that point': Sobhita Dhulipala talks about marrying Naga Chaitanya after saying she'd ‘never date an actor’

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala married Naga Chaitanya in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on December 4, 2024. However, before their marriage, Sobhita had said that she would never date an actor. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, she acknowledged that opinions naturally evolve over time, admitting that her earlier stance was shaped by stereotypes. Sobhita Dhulipala got married to Naga Chaitanya.

Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘would never date an actor’ remark When reminded of her remark that she would ‘never date an actor’, Sobhita said, "I think I was... we do evolve, don't we? And also I think I was stereotyping it at that point. Maybe because that's what I saw around me... So yeah, that was probably me being narrow of that definition at that time. It's like how people who never change their opinions are more scared of them. I'm okay with having different opinions at different points of time; I'm okay with myself adapting."

Sobhita also spoke about navigating heightened public interest in her personal life and her high-profile marriage to Naga Chaitanya. She said, "Society has weather, you know? It's like weather, it comes and goes. And if you over-identify with the weather, you're going to be lost when the weather changes. I think it's important to be centered in who I am and be with my eyes open to what the reality is. You've got to be centered, and I think that's a choice you make."

About Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's relationship Sobhita and Chaitanya's relationship grabbed attention long before they made it official. The couple reportedly began dating in 2022 but kept their romance largely private. They got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024, and tied the knot on December 4 that year in a traditional Telugu wedding at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, in the presence of close family members and friends.

Chaitanya had revealed that he was familiar with Sobhita's work, and their conversations eventually led to a relationship. Their romance came under public scrutiny, particularly because Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple announced their separation in October 2021, after four years of marriage.

After their wedding, Sobhita and Chaitanya offered glimpses into their married life, speaking about the importance of companionship, understanding and making time for each other despite their demanding schedules. In an interview with Vogue India in March 2025, they discussed navigating a long-distance relationship, with Chaitanya based in Hyderabad and Sobhita often working in Mumbai or travelling for shoots.