SS Rajamouli and Yash attend Sree Amrutheshwara temple’s pran pratishtha ceremony in Bellary. Watch

Director SS Rajamouli, his wife Rama and actor Yash attended the pran pratishtha ceremony of Sree Amrutheshwara temple in Bellary, Karnataka. Photos and videos of the director, his wife and the actor are now doing rounds on X. (Also Read: Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan follows SS Rajamouli on Instagram; sparks rumours of her acting in SSMB29) SS Rajamouli and Yash at Sree Amrutheshwara temple in Bellary

Rajamouli and Yash attend consecration

Rajamouli was seen dressed traditionally in a white dhoti and shawl for the ceremony while Rama opted for a red saree and a purple blouse. Yash dressed in his statement style in a kurta-pyjama set, with a blue bandana and sunglasses completing his look.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In videos shared online, numerous fans can be seen surrounding Yash to click his pictures. Rajamouli, Rama and Yash attended the ceremony and prayed to the idol made of phantom quartz before leaving the premises. The temple has been built by filmmaker Sai Korrapati of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram.

Upcoming work

Rajamouli is currently working on a script for Mahesh Babu’s yet-to-be-titled film with his father Vijayendra Prasad. The adventure drama, which will be along the lines of Indiana Jones, will go on-floors mid 2024. Pre-production for the film is in progress and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. The film is rumoured to be titled Maharaja, but the makers are yet to make an official announcement. Given that this is Rajamouli’s next film after the highly successful RRR, expectations are high about the project.

Yash was last seen as Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel’s KGF 2. He will reportedly debut in Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan as Ravana. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, an official announcement is yet to be made. He announced that he will star in a film called Toxic, directed by Malayalam director Geetu Mohandas of Moothoon fame. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced and the film will release in theatres in 2025.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place