 Rajamouli and Yash attend temple’s pran pratishtha ceremony in Bellary. Watch - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / SS Rajamouli and Yash attend Sree Amrutheshwara temple’s pran pratishtha ceremony in Bellary. Watch

SS Rajamouli and Yash attend Sree Amrutheshwara temple’s pran pratishtha ceremony in Bellary. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 29, 2024 02:33 PM IST

Director SS Rajamouli and actor Yash attended the consecration ceremony of a temple in Karnataka on Thursday.

Director SS Rajamouli, his wife Rama and actor Yash attended the pran pratishtha ceremony of Sree Amrutheshwara temple in Bellary, Karnataka. Photos and videos of the director, his wife and the actor are now doing rounds on X. (Also Read: Indonesian actor Chelsea Islan follows SS Rajamouli on Instagram; sparks rumours of her acting in SSMB29)

SS Rajamouli and Yash at Sree Amrutheshwara temple in Bellary
SS Rajamouli and Yash at Sree Amrutheshwara temple in Bellary

Rajamouli and Yash attend consecration

Rajamouli was seen dressed traditionally in a white dhoti and shawl for the ceremony while Rama opted for a red saree and a purple blouse. Yash dressed in his statement style in a kurta-pyjama set, with a blue bandana and sunglasses completing his look.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In videos shared online, numerous fans can be seen surrounding Yash to click his pictures. Rajamouli, Rama and Yash attended the ceremony and prayed to the idol made of phantom quartz before leaving the premises. The temple has been built by filmmaker Sai Korrapati of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram.

Upcoming work

Rajamouli is currently working on a script for Mahesh Babu’s yet-to-be-titled film with his father Vijayendra Prasad. The adventure drama, which will be along the lines of Indiana Jones, will go on-floors mid 2024. Pre-production for the film is in progress and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced. The film is rumoured to be titled Maharaja, but the makers are yet to make an official announcement. Given that this is Rajamouli’s next film after the highly successful RRR, expectations are high about the project.

Yash was last seen as Rocky Bhai in Prashanth Neel’s KGF 2. He will reportedly debut in Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan as Ravana. The film will see Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita, an official announcement is yet to be made. He announced that he will star in a film called Toxic, directed by Malayalam director Geetu Mohandas of Moothoon fame. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced and the film will release in theatres in 2025.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On