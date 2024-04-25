Vamshi Paidipally denies approaching Shahid Kapoor for a film; here's what he said

Director Vamshi Paidipally’s next film after Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Varisu (Varasudu in Telugu) has yet to be finalised. Recently, there were rumours that the director has been approached Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor for a film but here’s what he had to say. (Also Read: Shahid Kapoor gets angry at paparazzi during his date with Mira Rajput, asks them to ‘behave’) Vamshi Paidipally denied claims that he will direct Shahid Kapoor soon.(Instagram)

Vamshi on approaching Shahid

When asked if he had approached Shahid for his next project, Vamshi denied the claims stating, “Thank you for asking, this is false news,” clearly having seen numerous reports that claimed otherwise. When asked if his next film has been finalised and which language it’ll be in, Vamshi replied, “It’s too early to talk about that yet; can’t reveal anything now. Will make an announcement when the time is right."

Telugu 360 reported on Wednesday that Vamshi is in talks with Shahid for a pan-India film that Dil Raju will produce. They also claimed that the actor had given his nod for the film to go on floors next year.

Vamshi’s previous work

Vamshi debuted with the 2007 Prabhas, Ileana D’Cruz-starrer Munna and later made the 2010 Jr NTR, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Brindavanam. He went on to make films like Yevadu and Oopiri, winning the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his 2019 Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh-starrer Maharshi. In 2023, he forayed into Tamil cinema with the Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Varisu.

Shahid’s upcoming work

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon which was released earlier this year. The film received mixed reviews but did good business at the box office. The film saw Kriti play a robot that Shahid’s character falls in love with. He is now shooting for Rosshan Andrrews’ debut Hindi film Deva. The fil, which also stars Pooja Hegde, is a police procedural. His other upcoming films are yet to be announced.