Temptation Island arrives on Netflix: New season promises drama and betrayal

The reality show started on Fox in 2001 and ran for three seasons. USA Network brought it back to life in 2019, and it ran for five more seasons until 2023. This format will be streamed for the first time on Netflix.

The dating show, which is hosted by Mark L. Walberg, centres on a group of couples who are separated in a tropical paradise and are at a crossroads, whether it be over previous infidelity, financial or emotional stability, or even sexual compatibility.

Following their brief separation, the new singles will relocate into a villa full of possible partners who don't care about ruining relationships. At the weekly campfire, each participant will be provided a brief, obviously out-of-context glimpse of what their significant other has been up to at their villa.

Each partner will determine whether their relationship is destined to endure or whether it's time to move on, either alone or with someone else.

The four couples participating are:

28-year-old Lino and Alexa have been dating for three years. He wants to make sure there's no other fish in the sea — or, more specifically, on the island — who could capture his heart, while she hopes to gain some independence through this experiment.

*Ashley and Grant, both 28-year-olds have been dating intermittently for the past year and a half. She had trust concerns because he was initially unfaithful. With a little assistance from new friends and, of course, outside suitors, she hopes to reconnect with her earlier self. He is committed to demonstrating his transformation.

*After a year of dating, Shanté, 29, and Brion, 26, are hoping to create a family. However, because he dated someone else early on in their relationship, she lacks confidence. Additionally, she finds it difficult to believe Brion can resist the lure of other women, especially since he has quite a history of disloyalty in the past.

*Tyler, 27, has never been alone because he started dating Tayler, 30, just after divorcing his wife of six years. He expects to have a deeper understanding of his true desires in a relationship through the show. She has been providing for them financially since Tyler quit his corporate job to pursue a career as a model, Tayler wants to be reassured that he is in this relationship for the right reasons.