A Gentleman’s Dignity actor Yoon Jin-yi welcomes second daughter with husband Kim Tae-geun

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Feb 24, 2025 03:11 PM IST

In 2023, Yoon Jin-yi gave birth to her first child. She tied the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend in 2022.

Actor Yoon Jin-yi has become a mother for the second time, welcoming a daughter with husband Kim Tae-geun. As per Soompi, Jin-yi gave birth to a healthy baby girl in the morning.

Yoon Jin-yi is married to Kim Tae-geun.
Yoon Jin-yi is married to Kim Tae-geun.

Yoon Jin-yi, Kim Tae-geun welcome second child

According to Soompi, Kim Tae-geun shared an adorable photo of himself holding their newborn. Jin-yi re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories, seemingly from the hospital.

Earlier, Jin-yi revealed on her YouTube channel that she had scheduled a C-section for February 27. She also revealed that they had chosen the name Kim Jenny for their second daughter.

Jin-yi re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories, seemingly from the hospital.
Jin-yi re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories, seemingly from the hospital.

About Yoon Jin-yi's family

In 2023, Jin-yi gave birth to her first child. On April 2 of that year, a representative of her agency shared, “Actress Yoon Jin Yi gave birth to a daughter on March 31, and both the mother and child are currently in good health. We express our words of gratitude to the many people sending congratulations and support.”

More about Yoon Jin-yi, her personal life

In August 2022, it was reported that Jin-yi would be tying the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend on October 22 the same year. Later, she married finance professional Kim Tae-geun. They have since shared glimpses of their family life on SBS’s Same Bed, Different Dreams 2.

Last year in May, she posted videos of her husband and elder daughter on Instagram. She wrote, “I love my family (hand heart emoji) let's be happy everyday" and “Happy birthday Kimjay” along with the videos.

About Yoon Jin-yi's projects

Jin-yi rose to fame in 2012 with her breakout role in the hit SBS drama A Gentleman’s Dignity. She has since been part of Discovery of Love, Reply 1994, My Only One and Young Lady and Gentleman. She also starred in It’s Okay, That’s Love, Happy Home, and We Are Brothers.

