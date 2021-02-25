Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at their baby shower, see pics

TV couple Addite Mallik and Mohit Malik held a baby shower on Wednesday and the pictures and videos have now surfaced online. Addite and Mohit shared some of the pictures on Instagram.

Mohit was dressed in a dark green kurta-pyjama while Addite wore a matching green-and-blue sari. She later changed into a loose white and orange kurta-skirt set for the celebrations.

Addite posted a short slow-mo video from their celebrations and wrote, "The colours of our love @mohitmalik1113. . . #reels #instareels #pregnancyreels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #cutereels #pregnancy #romanticreels."





In a video that Mohit shared on Instagram, he was seen feeding Addite as she sat on a chair. Another person stood close to them and held a plate of food for the duo.

Announcing her pregnancy, Mohit had written in a December post, "As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love #blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love."

Addite had also shared a few pictures of her baby bump. “God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik..,” she wrote.

