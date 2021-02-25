Addite Malik, Mohit Malik look gorgeous at their baby shower, see pics
- Mohit Malik and Addite Malik had their baby shower Wednesday and the TV couple was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire for the bash.
TV couple Addite Mallik and Mohit Malik held a baby shower on Wednesday and the pictures and videos have now surfaced online. Addite and Mohit shared some of the pictures on Instagram.
Mohit was dressed in a dark green kurta-pyjama while Addite wore a matching green-and-blue sari. She later changed into a loose white and orange kurta-skirt set for the celebrations.
Addite posted a short slow-mo video from their celebrations and wrote, "The colours of our love @mohitmalik1113. . . #reels #instareels #pregnancyreels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #cutereels #pregnancy #romanticreels."
In a video that Mohit shared on Instagram, he was seen feeding Addite as she sat on a chair. Another person stood close to them and held a plate of food for the duo.
Announcing her pregnancy, Mohit had written in a December post, "As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love #blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love."
Addite had also shared a few pictures of her baby bump. “God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik..,” she wrote.
