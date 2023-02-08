Adil Khan Durrani arrives in court after arrest amid affair allegations by Rakhi Sawant. Watch

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani on Wednesday was brought to Andheri court for remand. He was arrested by the Oshiwara Police after Rakhi filed an FIR against him under IPC Sec 406 and 420. Last month, Rakhi revealed she married Adil in 2022. Also read: Rakhi Sawant faints while talking to media after arrest of husband Adil Khan Durrani on her complaint

A video of Adil being taken to the court has surfaced online. His face was covered as he was being escorted by police. Recently, Rakhi accused him of having an extramarital affair.

Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant in a fresh statement to reporters said, “Bohot hi tough hai Rakhi ke liye aaj jo pata chala hai usse-ki Adil already pehle se shadi shuda hai. Usne kitni ladkiyon ko barbad kia hai, sari phones ayi hai Rakhi ko (It has been tough for Rakhi, especially after finding out today that Adil was already married to someone. Many have called her, he has ruined the lives of women).”

Rakesh also claimed that several cases against Adil from his past have resurfaced and called him a ‘cheater’ and a ‘chor (thief).' He also accused Adil of beating Rakhi up.

On Tuesday, Adil was arrested after he was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning. Soon after, talking to the media, Rakhi fainted while speaking about Adil outside the police station. She had her brother Rakesh with her.

Rakhi accused Adil of assault, stealing money and jewellery from her apartment without her knowledge, performing unnatural sex, and harassment for dowry, among other charges. She alleged that Adil was mishandling her funds, while she was away participating in Bigg Boss Marathi last year. She said she had asked him to look over her mother Jaya Sawant. Jaya died on January 29 after a long battle with cancer.

Earlier, Rakhi told the media, "Yeh koi media ya natak nahi hai. Meri zindagi kharab ki hai issne. Mujhe mara hai, mera paisa loota hai Quran pe haath rakh ke bhi. Issne mere saath cheating kiya hai (This is not drama. He has ruined my life. He has beaten me up and stolen my money even as he put his hand on the Quran. He has cheated me)."

Earlier, Rakhi had also revealed that Adil was having an extramarital affair. She went on to share the name of his alleged girlfriend while talking to paparazzi.

