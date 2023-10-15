Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during weekend episodes. Watch

Bigg Boss 17 will premiere tonight with Salman Khan returning as the host. A new promo has now been released that shows Salman introducing one of the contestants of the show, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui. In the new promo released on Sunday, Salman was seen trying a standup gig along with Munawar where he tells him that when he speaks during the show, the comedian will have to 'shut up.' (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: When and where to watch the Salman Khan-hosted show, list of contestants and more) Munawar Faruqui is one of the contestants who will participate in Bigg Boss 17.

Munawar Faruqui's promo

In the new promo released by the official X account of Bigg Boss, Salman is seen introducing Munawar. He then takes Munawar along with him on stage and adds, "Ab tak karte aaye ho standup (Till now you have been doing standup)." When Munawar adds “waah, waah” at this point, Salman responds, "Koi waah waah nahi karega (No one will say that now)!"

Salman then adds, "Weekend par jab mein aau, toh karna shut up (When I will come at weekends, you will have to shut up)!" There is more. Salman then adds, "Kisi ki na karna pant down, aur dua karna finale mein karu as a winner aapka hand down (Don't try to act out on anyone else and hopefully I will announce you as the winner)!"

Munawar's entry into Bigg Boss attracted a lot of reactions. One said, "Welcome @munawar0018 to the #BB17 house! Get ready for an exciting season of drama, alliances, and unforgettable moments. Let the games begin..." Another said, "Munawar’s presence will be a comedic firestorm in Bigg Boss." A comment also read, "really excited to watch him 24/7."

More promos

Ahead of the launch, Colors TV dropped many contestant promos. The video of a couple, where only their silhouettes were visible was released earlier. Fans guessed it to be actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. Another promo saw a woman standing in front of an empty mirror hiding her face with the dupatta. Fans thought it was actor Isha Malviya.

Bigg Boss 17 will premiere on October 15 and air on Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.

