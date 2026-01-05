Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Jay Dudhane says he's not afraid after arrest in 5 crore fraud case: ‘If it’s true, prove it’

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame actor Jay Dudhane was arrested at Mumbai Airport in January in connection with an alleged real estate scam. The actor has called the allegations against him “completely false” and stated that he is not afraid and is ready to cooperate with the Thane police. Jay Dudhane reacts to his arrest in ₹ 4.61 crore fraud case.

Jay Dudhane reacts to allegations against him

After his arrest, while sitting in a police van and speaking to TV9, Jay denied all the allegations, saying he was not afraid. He claimed the entire matter had been twisted in a very dishonest manner. Jay said many people advised him to wear a mask to cover his face, but he chose not to, adding that he is ready to face the situation and has complete faith in the judicial system.

Reacting to the ₹4.61 crore fraud allegations and claims that he sold one shop to multiple people, Jay said, “Honestly, I was shocked. If anyone has proof, let them present it. It’s unbelievable because the agreement has already been executed, and it would be impossible for one shop to be sold to multiple people. If it’s true, then prove it.”

Speaking about his arrest, Jay said, “I was about to go on my honeymoon. My brother, my wife, my brother’s wife and I were travelling abroad. I didn’t even know that an arrest warrant or a Lookout Circular (LOC) had been issued in my name. The police told me that I couldn’t leave the country, so I am fully cooperating with them.”

About the allegations against Jay Dudhane

Police said Jay was arrested following an FIR filed by a retired engineer, who alleged that Dudhane and four of his relatives cheated him of ₹4.61 crore. According to the complaint, Jay and his family persuaded the man to buy five commercial shops in Thane that were already mortgaged to a bank. Police have booked Jay and four members of his family under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery.

About Jay Dudhane

Jay, a model, fitness trainer and actor, rose to fame after winning Splitsvilla with Aditi Rajput in 2021. Later that year, he participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, where he emerged as the first runner-up. He has since featured in several Marathi television shows and films, establishing himself as a recognisable name in the industry. On the personal front, the actor recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Harshala Patil in December 2025.