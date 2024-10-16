Deepika Singh hits back at trolls with another dance video, says she ‘doesn’t have time' to polish her moves

Deepika Singh has penned a love note to all her trolls. The actor feels that “haters are going to hate”, but they can’t stop her grooving and dancing. She proved this by sharing an unpolished and impromptu dance video, saying it was her way of giving all the trolls a chance to criticise her. Also read: Mangal Lakshmi's Deepika Singh makes internet cringe with her Yimmy Yimmy reel: ‘She ruins every trend’ Deepika Singh is known for shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mangal Lakshmi.

Deepika claps back

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing to the song, Aiyo Rama by Falguni Pathak. It was her way of giving back to her trolls.

“Haters gonna hate, but I’m gonna troll️,” she wrote with the video, adding, “And here’s I’m giving you a chance to deflate me, by posting this unpolished, not practised, impromptu, unclean dancing video”.

“No, I don’t want trollers but I want to be active on the gram with my busy schedule. Yes I can do better but to do better we need practice for practice we need time and I only got this much time. Now go ahead and say that I do this intentionally, doesn’t matter,” she added.

The actress emphasised her intent by using hashtags such as #trollers, #straighttalk, #ilovemyself and #deepikasingh.

Fans come to support

Her fans were happy to see her move and dropped appreciative messages in the comment section. They called her dance beautiful and inspiring.

“Waoooo. Queen mode activated: unstoppable and unbothered. Thanks for being a constant source of motivation dearest diii. You are just amazing,” wrote one of the users on Instagram.

“You’re the Star of your own Stage,” shared another.

One fan wrote, “Mast Caption just like you”, with one writing, “Wowww wonderful ... There is nothing more beautiful than an impromptu, sincere and heartfelt dance. You are wonderful”.

About her dance videos

Deepika, known for shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mangal Lakshmi, loves to dance. She uses Instagram to share clips of dancing. However, often, she gets trolled for her videos.

Some time back, she shared a video in which she shook a leg to the popular song, Yimmy Yimmy. She was subjected to heavy trolling with many calling her an attention seeker and advising her to focus on acting and give up on dancing.

“I agree with my trolls. They are right,” quips Deepika, adding, “I know my calibre, and yes, I could have done better [in that reel]. But mere paas utna hi time tha bas, and I did the best that I could in the time I could take out from my busy schedule. If they didn’t like it, their wish to still watch it or not,” she said in an interview to Hindustan Times at that time.