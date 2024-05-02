Gurucharan missing case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast, friends, family to be questioned

Gurucharan, who essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi on the popular show, was supposed to catch a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, but that never happened. He has not returned home since then. His last traced location was Delhi, and his phone has been switched off ever since.

Investigation is on

According to a source, the investigation is in full swing, and everyone associated with Gurucharan is cooperating with the investigation in all capacity.

"There have been several reports suggesting different things about Gurucharan's life, from him facing financial crunch to him getting married soon. Now, a team has reached Mumbai from Delhi to investigate the missing case, and put the missing pieces of the case together," says a source in the know-how.

The source continues, “People involved with the case since the initial stage, cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, his friends and family members are being questioned. This is to ascertain his state of mind, and see if they are missing something which can be important in the investigation. They are even making phone calls to check about the case, and their association with Gurucharan. Everyone so far has been really supportive”.

About the case

Gurucharan has been missing since April 22 from Delhi Airport. His father has filed a missing case at Palam Police Station in Delhi. Earlier, as per NDTV, Delhi Police's initial investigation into the case revealed that he was soon to get married and faced financial struggles. It was also found that Gurucharan withdrew ₹7,000 from an ATM in Delhi.

His last known location, on April 24, was traced to be Palam, a few kilometres away from his home. The police also monitored CCTV footage around his home in Delhi to trace the route he took to the airport.

TV industry shocked by the incident

Gurucharan going missing has shocked the industry to its core, with television bodies also getting involved. It is believed that Cine and TV Artistes Association's (CINTAA) Amit Behl has also been informed about the matter.

“Everyone in the industry are in shock. It is true that CINTAA has been informed about the case, but there has not been a major development in that sense. There is no idea about where he has gone or what has happened to him yet. Everyone is waiting and watching,” says a source on conditional anonymity.

Meanwhile, recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumar Modi also reacted to the news, and praised Gurucharan. He also claimed that all his dues were cleared.

Gurucharan, who became a household name for his comic timing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, bid adieu to the show in 2020. In an interview in the past, he had also said that he was approached for Bigg Boss OTT.