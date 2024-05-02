 Gurucharan missing case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast, friends, family to be questioned - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurucharan missing case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast, friends, family to be questioned

BySugandha Rawal
May 02, 2024 08:18 PM IST

Actor Gurucharan Singh’s friends and family members are worried, and cooperating with the investigation in all capacity.

Gurucharan Singh, aka Sodhi from the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing since April 22, and there has been no major development in the case. Now, Hindustan Times has learnt that the investigation has reached Mumbai, with his castmates and friends getting questioned. (Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh was approached for Bigg Boss; called himself 'self-made actor')

Gurucharan Singh was reported missing last week.
Gurucharan Singh was reported missing last week.

Gurucharan, who essayed the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi on the popular show, was supposed to catch a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, but that never happened. He has not returned home since then. His last traced location was Delhi, and his phone has been switched off ever since.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Investigation is on

According to a source, the investigation is in full swing, and everyone associated with Gurucharan is cooperating with the investigation in all capacity.

“There have been several reports suggesting different things about Gurucharan’s life, from him facing financial crunch to him getting married soon. Now, a team has reached Mumbai from Delhi to investigate the missing case, and put the missing pieces of the case together,” says a source in the know-how. (Read: Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh was soon to get married, faced financial crunch: Report)

The source continues, “People involved with the case since the initial stage, cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, his friends and family members are being questioned. This is to ascertain his state of mind, and see if they are missing something which can be important in the investigation. They are even making phone calls to check about the case, and their association with Gurucharan. Everyone so far has been really supportive”.

About the case

Gurucharan has been missing since April 22 from Delhi Airport. His father has filed a missing case at Palam Police Station in Delhi. Earlier, as per NDTV, Delhi Police's initial investigation into the case revealed that he was soon to get married and faced financial struggles. It was also found that Gurucharan withdrew 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi. (Read: Missing 'Taarak Mehta' Actor Gurucharan Singh Was Soon To Get Married, Faced Financial Crunch: Sources)

His last known location, on April 24, was traced to be Palam, a few kilometres away from his home. The police also monitored CCTV footage around his home in Delhi to trace the route he took to the airport. (Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi reveals if missing actor Gurucharan Singh was paid his dues)

TV industry shocked by the incident

Gurucharan going missing has shocked the industry to its core, with television bodies also getting involved. It is believed that Cine and TV Artistes Association's (CINTAA) Amit Behl has also been informed about the matter.

“Everyone in the industry are in shock. It is true that CINTAA has been informed about the case, but there has not been a major development in that sense. There is no idea about where he has gone or what has happened to him yet. Everyone is waiting and watching,” says a source on conditional anonymity.

Meanwhile, recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumar Modi also reacted to the news, and praised Gurucharan. He also claimed that all his dues were cleared.

Gurucharan, who became a household name for his comic timing in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, bid adieu to the show in 2020. In an interview in the past, he had also said that he was approached for Bigg Boss OTT.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / Entertainment / TV / Gurucharan missing case: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast, friends, family to be questioned
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On