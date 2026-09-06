Jasmin Bhasin slams Aly Goni breakup rumours after deleting Instagram post: ‘Not everything is about my relationship’

On Saturday, Jasmin shared a post on Instagram flaunting her first tattoo that read ‘I Am Enough’. In a lengthy note that accompanied the post, she wrote about the story behind the tattoo, saying that she will ‘never abandon’ who she is again just to be loved. Several comments on the post speculated whether it was a cryptic message which hinted that all is not well with her relationship with Aly. Jasmin then deleted the post and dismissed the breakup rumours. She also said not every post is a ‘cryptic message’ about her relationship.

Television actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 and have been in a relationship ever since. The couple live together in Mumbai, and fans are eager to know when they plan to get married. The actor has now hit back at speculation that she and Aly have ended their relationship after her now-deleted Instagram post went viral.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jasmin wrote, "Not everything in my life is a cryptic message about my relationship. Sometimes, a woman is simply talking about herself. Surprising how for views and attention media pages twist and turn the posts and start using couple images to show it in a manner that will get them eyeballs. Chill guys!!"

What did Jasmin post? In the now-deleted Instagram post, Jasmin wrote, “Story of my first tattoo and the moment I chose myself after spending so much time trying to become someone i thought would be easier to love. For the longest time, I kept trying to fit myself into little boxes, changing, shrinking, adjusting, becoming whoever I thought I needed to be to feel loved, accepted and to belong. Somewhere along the way, I lost the most important person, Myself!!"

“During one of my healing sessions, I realised something that broke my heart and healed it at the same time that I don’t have to become smaller to fit into someone else’s world. So I got these words tattooed on me: I AM ENOUGH," she added.