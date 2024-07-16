Khloe Kardashian thanks Manish Malhotra for her 'stunning outfits' at Ambani wedding after calling him 'local designer'

‘This was a dream come true’

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to drop a series of photos from the Ambani wedding. She was decked up in a hot pink embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga and matching blouse. Khloe wrote in her caption, "Thank you India! This was a dream come true! Kim and I are so thankful for your kindness in sharing your culture with us for a few days. Magical memories."

She added, "@manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld the stunning outfits you created for us are so intricate, detailed and breathtaking! Thank you. @lorraineschwartz you really know how to drip a girl in diamonds! We felt like princesses... you are the best."

Manish commented on her post, "It was an honour and absolute pleasure designing and customising the outfits and wonderful memories meeting you all (heart emojis)." A fan commented, "Indian Barbie Goddess." Another said, “Khloe, these might be your best looks ever!!”

Khloe called Manish a ‘local designer’

She used Snapchat to share her experience at the Ambani wedding and also revealed details about her outfits. "You guys, how beautiful are my clothes that I've been wearing are all so beautiful designed by a local designer. I will get you his name, but everything... I mean everything is so spectacular."

She further expressed admiration for her desi look, saying, "I love this pop-pink number. Just the vibrancy, the detail, the intricacy of it. It's to die for." Her reference to Manish as a 'local designer' upset many social media users.

“Khloe calling Manish ‘a local designer’ shows how little idea they have of India and how least bothered they are. The same reason why these people don't deserve even an ounce of hype they’re getting just because they’re attending the wedding,” wrote a social media user.

Another said, "“Did you all know Khloe Kardashian called Manish Malhotra ‘my local designer’? It must have been highlighted to her team, and then she changed it to ‘world-renowned’," wrote another.

In another post, Khloe praised Manish: "Our stylist worked with world-renowned designer Manish Malhotra to create our incredible dresses for our trip!" She also said, "Okay well! How do you take all this stuff off when you don't have help? I didn't think that through. Is this not insane?"