ATLANTA — Reality TV star Chase Chrisley is accused of slapping the manager of a popular sports bar in Atlanta after refusing to leave. Reality TV star Chase Chrisley accused of slapping a Twin Peaks bar manager in Atlanta

Chrisley, who gained fame on the “Chrisley Knows Best” show that featured his parents and close-knit family, was allegedly drunk at a Twin Peaks restaurant on Jan. 6 and refused to leave when asked by the manager, according to an Atlanta police report. He allegedly slapped the manager twice in the face, including once while he was on the phone with 911, according to audio of the call that was released.

Chrisley was arrested Thursday on suspicion of simple battery and later released on a $10,000 bond. A public relations representative Chrisley lists on his Instagram account didn't immediately respond to an inquiry Sunday about the incident.

An Atlanta police report said the manager told officers that the 28-year-old Chrisley was acting “very disrespectful and belligerent.” He refused to leave several times and his behavior got worse — culminating in the slapping.

Chrisley left with his driver before officers arrived. The restaurant shared security footage of the incident with police.

Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are both in prison on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. A jury in 2022 found them guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The older Chrisleys were also found guilty of tax evasion by hiding their earnings.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.