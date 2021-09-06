Sidharth Shukla's prayer meet to take place at 5 pm today, fans invited to join virtually

A prayer meet will be held in honour of late actor Sidharth Shukla at 5 pm on Monday, and his fans are welcome to join in via a Zoom link. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to share the invite, on behalf of Sidharth's mother and sisters.

Sidharth Shukla, one of television's most popular actors, died at the age of 40 last week. He was cremated a day later, in the presence of his friends and family.

On Monday, Karanvir Bohra shared an invite for Sidharth's prayer meet. He wrote in his post, “Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro.”

The invite described Sidharth as ‘an angel who touched every heart’ and also said, “Let's join together to offer our good wishes and love to God's most beloved child.” Sidharth's fans expressed their condolences in the comments section.

Karanvir, who visited Sidharth's house to pay respects, shared a post on social media in which he pointed out the remarks that had been made about him because of the car he drove. Karanvir was called ‘gareeb (poor)’ by an unseen person in a video that he shared online, which he captioned, 'Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai!' So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances? We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name."

Sidharth last appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3, with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. He was best known as the winner of Bigg Boss 13.