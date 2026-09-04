Bhagirath Bhatt denies joining Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20: ‘Not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise’

He wrote: "For the past few days, I've been getting a lot of questions on Instagram and social media about whether I'm entering Bigg Boss 20 or not. Thank you so much for all your love and curiosity, but I want to make it clear – I am NOT going to Bigg Boss 20."

Bhagirath Bhatt has now broken his silence on the Bigg Boss 20 rumours. After fans repeatedly asked him if he was entering the show, the sitarist took to Instagram to set the record straight and confirmed that he is not part of the upcoming season.

With Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere soon, speculation around the contestants has been growing. Sitarist and composer Bhagirath Bhatt was among the names being linked to the Salman Khan -hosted reality show. The musician has now addressed the buzz and confirmed that he is not part of the upcoming season.

He wrapped up the post by thanking his fans for their love and blessings, before signing off with “Jai Siya Ram Jai Hind.”

Bhagirath also explained why he feels the show is not the right fit for him. He added: "Honestly, I don't think I'm made for a show like that. I'm not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise. I'm a believer in calm music, and peaceful music has always been my inspiration."

Who is Bhagirath Bhatt? Born in 1991 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Bhagirath Bhatt began his musical journey at the age of six. He grew up around music, with his father Pankaj Kumar Dineshchandra Bhatt, a singer and tabla player, playing an early role in shaping his interest in the sitar.

As he grew older, he trained under several celebrated names from the world of Indian classical music, including Ustad Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, Ustad Shahid Parvez, Ustad Asad Khan and Shri Chetan Shastri. His classical training later found a place in films and streaming projects, where he brought the sound of the sitar into contemporary music.

Bhagirath came into wider focus after working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and Heeramandi. Since then, his sitar has featured in projects including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Border 2, and Prime Video's Bandish Bandits .

A dedicated practitioner of the instrument, Bhatt refers to himself as a "sitar sadhak". While classical music remains at the heart of his work, he has also explored folk, fusion and ghazal, creating a musical journey that connects his traditional roots with the demands of modern cinema and entertainment.