Bhagirath Bhatt denies joining Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20: ‘Not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise’
Sitarist and composer Bhagirath Bhatt was among the names being linked to the Salman Khan-hosted reality show which is set to premiere on September 6.
With Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere soon, speculation around the contestants has been growing. Sitarist and composer Bhagirath Bhatt was among the names being linked to the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. The musician has now addressed the buzz and confirmed that he is not part of the upcoming season.
Bhagirath Bhatt clears the air
Bhagirath Bhatt has now broken his silence on the Bigg Boss 20 rumours. After fans repeatedly asked him if he was entering the show, the sitarist took to Instagram to set the record straight and confirmed that he is not part of the upcoming season.
He wrote: "For the past few days, I've been getting a lot of questions on Instagram and social media about whether I'm entering Bigg Boss 20 or not. Thank you so much for all your love and curiosity, but I want to make it clear – I am NOT going to Bigg Boss 20."
Deep Dive
Bhagirath also explained why he feels the show is not the right fit for him. He added: "Honestly, I don't think I'm made for a show like that. I'm not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise. I'm a believer in calm music, and peaceful music has always been my inspiration."
He wrapped up the post by thanking his fans for their love and blessings, before signing off with “Jai Siya Ram Jai Hind.”
Who is Bhagirath Bhatt?
Born in 1991 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Bhagirath Bhatt began his musical journey at the age of six. He grew up around music, with his father Pankaj Kumar Dineshchandra Bhatt, a singer and tabla player, playing an early role in shaping his interest in the sitar.
As he grew older, he trained under several celebrated names from the world of Indian classical music, including Ustad Abdul Halim Jaffer Khan, Ustad Shahid Parvez, Ustad Asad Khan and Shri Chetan Shastri. His classical training later found a place in films and streaming projects, where he brought the sound of the sitar into contemporary music.
Bhagirath came into wider focus after working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and Heeramandi. Since then, his sitar has featured in projects including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Border 2, and Prime Video's Bandish Bandits .
A dedicated practitioner of the instrument, Bhatt refers to himself as a "sitar sadhak". While classical music remains at the heart of his work, he has also explored folk, fusion and ghazal, creating a musical journey that connects his traditional roots with the demands of modern cinema and entertainment.
Why Bhatt was linked to Bigg Boss 20
Bhagirath's name began appearing in reports about the possible Bigg Boss 20 lineup, with several entertainment publications suggesting that the musician could have been approached for the show. The speculation stood out because he is better known for his music than for television appearances or reality shows. Had he entered the house, Bhagirath would have brought a very different personality to the Bigg Boss mix.
Rumoured Bigg Boss 20 contestants
The contestants on this particular season are yet to be confirmed, but rumours are rife that Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Yung DSA (Yeda Yung), Uditi Singh, Showik Chakraborty, Khushi Dubey, Kanika Mann, Faisal Khan, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi, Geeta Basra, Amrapali Dubey, Rohed Khan, Mary Kom, Rhiya Ahir, Love Gill, Rhiti Tiwari, and Nitish Rajput are set to participate.
When is the premiere?
The new season is set to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman Khan returning as the host. The show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM, while the television broadcast on Colors TV will begin at 10:30 PM.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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