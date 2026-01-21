The 50’s luxurious palace with Squid Game-type arena unveiled; internet calls it ‘Bigg Boss pro max’. Watch

On Wednesday, JioHotstar shared a video giving a house tour of the lavish palace of The 50. The video introduces the palace as the home of power and mystery, guarded by lions. Drama and hungama are described as the two main elements of the show. The palace features a Squid Game-style arena where the Lion will organise games for the contestants, and a Lion’s Den where participants will face off in one-on-one challenges.

Ever since the first look of the new reality show The 50 was unveiled, fans have been curious. The latest promo not only offers a sneak peek into the grand palace where the show will take place, but also hints at the gameplay and its rules. However, many viewers feel it is nothing more than a ‘Pro Max’ version of Bigg Boss.

The palace boasts a grand drawing room with a large sofa set and three bedrooms. The promo declares, “Yahan ka bas ek rule hoga ki yahan koi rules nahi honge (There will be only one rule here — that there will be no rules),” and adds that only those with strong hearts and minds sharper than a lion’s claws will be able to survive on the show.

What the internet has to say One comment read, “We got a new Bigg Boss before GTA 6, lol.” Another wrote, “Indian Squid Game.” A third said, “Bigg Boss Pro Max version.” Another joked, “If Bigg Boss happened during the Mahabharata times.” One more commented, “Sasta Squid Game.”

The 50’s contestants The 50 is inspired by the popular French reality show Les Cinquante, which gained widespread attention for its unconventional format and high-stakes gameplay. Much like the original series, the Indian adaptation brings together 50 contestants from diverse backgrounds and places them in a grand, palace-like setting where strategy, alliances and survival take centre stage.

Television actor Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal, Mona Lisa, Vikrant Sinh Rajpoot, Shiny Doshi, YouTuber Dushyant Kukreja, Ridhi Dogra and Urvashi Dholakia are among the confirmed contestants set to participate in the show. The series is said to be hosted by Farah Khan. However, the identity of the Lion is still being kept under wraps. The 50 is all set to premiere on JioHotstar and Colors TV on February 1.