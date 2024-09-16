Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover meet BSF jawans at Attari border. Watch

Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, and Sunil Grover recently traveled from Mumbai to Amritsar to visit the Attari-Wagah border. Archana shared an update on her Instagram, posting a video with Kapil and Sunil. Kapil later posted a video reel on Instagram, showing himself, Archana, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil and Kiku Sharda at the Attari-Wagah border. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan part of guest list. Watch) Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and others meet BSF Jawans at Attari border.

The Great Indian Kapil Show team at Atari border

Kapil, Archana, Sunil, Kiku and Krushna along with the other crew members of The Great Indian Kapil Show were seen walking beside BSF jawans at Attari-Wagah broder. While sharing the video, Kapil captioned it as, “Happy to be in my hometown and meet our BSF jawans at Attari border, #amritsar #punjab (heart emoji) #jaihind (tricolour emoji).”

Kapil Sharma jokes about sending Archana to Pakistan

The video starts with Kapil and Archana sitting on the airport shuttle as they wave and smile at the camera. Archana then asks, "Where are you Sunil? Show your face." Kapil is heard saying, "It's about 5:15 in the morning and we are heading to Amritsar."

A fellow passenger from behind interjects, "Wagah border." Archana then addresses the camera, saying, "We are going to do some very important work." Kapil jokes, "We are going to send Archana to Pakistan." Archana then compliments Sunil, who waves from behind her and says, "Sunil, you are looking really good."

The video ends with Kapil saying, "Your 30 seconds reel must be over, how long are you going to record?"

Fans want Archana Puran Singh to visit Pakistan

Archana captioned her post as “And the journey begins!!!!! From Mumbai to #atariwagahborder #amritsar We travelled together for the very first time as the team of #thegreatindiankapilshow…pehli baar ek saath travel karne me itna maza aaya…jo masti aap stage par dekhte hain…uska behind-the-scenes aap dekho mere saath agle kuchh dino me yaha par (for the first time we travelled together and it was so much fun…the fun that you see on stage, you can see the behind-the-stage moments with me here for the next couple of days).”

A fan reacted to the video and commented, “We are more than happy if you come to Pakistan.” Another fan wrote, “Apki specs bhut achi lag rhi hai (Your glasses are looking really nice (heart-shaped-eye emoji).” A fan also wrote, “Loved this gang funny gossip.” An Instagram commented, “Archana ji... kyu haiiii nahi..come to Pakistan (Archana ji, why not, please do come to Pakistan).” Another user wrote, “Come to Pakistan.”

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 21.