Kapil Sharma asks PayTM founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma ‘zindagi jeene ke liye kitna paisa chaiye’. Here's what he said

The latest episode of Netflix's comedy variety show The Great Indian Kapil Show hosted multiple startup founders of India. These included boAt's Aman Gupta, Mama Earth's Ghazal Alagh, Oyo's Riteish Agarwal and PayTM's Vijay Shekhar Sharma. Vijay Shekhar Sharma humorously discusses living costs and the inspiration behind Paytm, delighting the audience of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

An ideal salary as per Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Host Kapil Sharma asked a variety of questions to his guests, including a few that even a regular person would be curious about. He asked Vijay, “Zindagi jeene ke liye aapko kya lagta hai? Kitna paisa kaafi hota hai (What do you think is enough money to live life? How much money is enough)?”

Vijay replied, "Zindagi jeene ke liye toh mujhe lagta hai ki genuinely jitna aapko khana peena aur normal kapde ke liye hota hai matlab ₹1-2 lakh mahine se zyada kya zindagi ki zaroorat hai (To live life, I genuinely think that whatever you need for food, drink, and normal clothes, I mean, what more does life need than ₹1-2 lakh a month?)"

Kapil hilariously said, "Toh utna rakh ke aap baaki humhe Paytm kar denge (So, keep that much, and you can Paytm the rest to us)." His reply left the audience in splits.

How did PayTM come to life?

Kapil also asked Vijay about the origins of his payments app. “Kehte hain ki zaroorat jo hoti hai avishkar ki janani hai. Aapko zaroorat hoti toh aap cheezo ka avishkar karte ho. Vijay bhai aapke pyajame pe bhi chhuriyan chali thi. Kya hai? Kaise aaya Paytm ka idea aapke dimag mein (They say that necessity is the mother of invention. When you have a need, you invent things. Vijay bhai, did your pajamas also have cuts? What is it? How did the idea of Paytm come to you)?”

Vijay said, “Actually, main kuch aisa hua ki main international travel karne ke liye land kar gaya aur mera wallet reh gaya Delhi ke lounge mein aur main wahan pe phone ke saath hoon. Toh mujhe laga ki saari ki saari pockets mein wallet ke saath-saath phone hota hai aur log phone ko zyada use karte hain toh wallet ko phone mein merge karna (Actually, something happened that I landed for international travel, and my wallet was left in the Delhi lounge, and I was there with my phone. So, I thought that in all pockets, along with a wallet, there's a phone, and people use phones more, so merging the wallet into the phone.”

The Kapil Sharma Show releases weekly on Netflix.