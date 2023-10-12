Kartik Aaryan likely to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, address feud with Karan Johar on show: Report

Kartik and Karan could address their spat

A source told the portal, “There’s still no clarity as to who Kartik will come with but he’s likely to be seen on the Koffee couch for the second time. The duo has decided on sorting out their differences and the episode might also see them addressing the many reports of their alleged tiff."

Kartik was a guest on KWK 6

Kartik made his Koffee With Karan debut during the sixth season of the show in 2018, when he had appeared with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. And though he wasn’t a part of the KWK 7 last year, his name popped up quite frequently during the show, and the actor even reacted to it.

Kartik and Karan's alleged fallout

Kartik and Karan's dynamic has been in the news ever since Dharma Productions announced the recasting of Dostana 2 in 2021. Kartik was roped in to play the lead role for Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani. However, in 2021, Kartik was dropped from the project.

At that time, Karan's Dharma Productions had issued a statement on Instagram. It read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Earlier in August, Karan and Kartik's reunion at the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 made news. Before this, Karan and Kartik made headlines after the filmmaker showed up at the premiere of the actor's film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which was released in June this year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON