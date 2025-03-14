Kim Kardashian, Khloe say trip to India gave them the ‘balance’ they need: ‘We come from a very materialistic place’

The latest episode of season 6 of The Kardashians saw Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian come to Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The sisters made time to sightsee, meeting up with Jay Shetty to go to an ashram and serve food there. Later, they spoke of how they ‘needed’ this experience. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian, Khloe expected to find ‘Aladdin-style spice market’ in India: ‘At least there's Starbucks’) Kim Kardashian serving food to children with Jay Shetty during her visit to India last year.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe serve food after visiting temple

The episode saw Jay and his wife Radhi take Kim and Khloe to an ashram where the former was once a monk. Talking about her experience, Kim said that experiencing another culture opened her eyes to things she didn’t know.

She said, “I think just overall what we feel on this entire trip is that there's so many more things we haven't seen and witnessed. I feel like we can get desensitized in a world where we have a lot of access to a lot of things, and things move really quickly. But then, when you travel and you go somewhere where the culture is so different, we really are enjoying being, like, removed for a second. And just taking it all in, living in the moment.”

Khloe agreed, stating that they come from a ‘very materialistic place’ so their visit to India was something both sisters ‘needed’. She said, “This has been such an incredible experience being at the temple with everyone and we honestly feel blessed to be here. We do come from a very materialistic place. I think going to this temple, and feeding these children, and being around Jay and his wife, and just the spirituality of it all, it was a balance that we definitely need.”

When Kim and Khloe were in India last year, Jay posted pictures with them and wrote, “A key pillar of the tradition is seva (service) so we also took part in the temples food distribution program that serves over 2 million children per day. It was so wonderful to introduce them to my monk teachers - truly an unforgettable day!”

About The Kardashians

An extension of the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which used to air on E! The Kardashians is a web series that streams on Hulu and JioHotstar in India. The reality show that follows the Kardashian-Jenner family is now in its sixth season, with six episodes already out. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Travis Barker, Scott Disick, and other family members also star in it.