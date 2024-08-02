OTT releases this week: Modern Masters, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Dune: Part 2 and more

OTT releases this week: This weekend is the best time for movie and series enthusiasts to binge-watch their favourite titles. We have you covered with the most exciting films and series releasing on various streaming platforms. From Modern Masters on Netflix to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes on Disney+Hotstar, there is a variety of content available for movie buffs. This week, expect unique and out-of-the-box stories based on universal themes. (Also read: August 2024 upcoming movies: Ulajh, Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and more) OTT releases this week: Modern Masters, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and more.

1.) Modern Masters (Netflix)

The Netflix documentary celebrates the artistry of SS Rajamouli, the visionary behind epic blockbusters like Baahubali series and RRR. It is produced in collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios and delves into the mind the mind and cinematic brilliance of the filmmaker. The audiences will also get insights into his creative process with interviews of cinema legends like James Cameron, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Prabhas. Modern Masters releases on August 2. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

2.) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Disney+Hotstar)

The new chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga is shaped by Caesar's legacy. The story is set 300 years after the events shown in 'War of the Planet of the Apes' and it follows Noa (played by Teague), a young chimpanzee. Noa embarks on a journey with Mae (played by Allan), a human woman, to decide the future for both apes and humans. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar from August 2.

3.) Brinda (Sony Liv)

Brinda is a crime suspense-thriller series starring Trisha Krishnan as a police officer tasked with unraveling the mystery behind serial killings and becomes drawn into a dark underworld. The show offers an enthralling story, complemented by the captivating performances of Indrajith Sukumaran and Ravindra Vijay. Brinda releases on Sony Liv on August 2.

4.) Dune: Part 2 (Jio Cinema)

The epic dystopian sceince-fiction follows the destruction of House Atreides by House Harkonnen, Princess Irulan, the daughter of Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, journals about her father's betrayal of the Atreides. Paul Atreides joins forces with Chani and the Fremen as he seeks vengeance against those who annihilated his family. Faced with a decision between his love for Chani and the destiny of the universe, he must avert a catastrophic future that only he can foresee. Dune: Part 2 reelases on Jio Cinema on August 2.

5.) Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (Netflix)

Get ready for a roller-coaster ride with SpongeBob SquarePants's latest movie on Netflix this Friday. When Bikini Bottom is suddenly removed from the ocean, Sandy and SpongeBob embark on a daring adventure to Sandy's home state of Texas. There, they seek the aid of Sandy's resourceful and spirited family to launch a bold rescue mission, aiming to save their friends Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and the entire gang from an uncertain fate.