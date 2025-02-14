OTT releases to watch this week: Dhoom Dhaam, The White Lotus Season 3, Marco and more

OTT releases to watch this week: From fun rom-coms to violent dramas, these Valentine’s Week releases have it all. Grab a bucket of popcorn and cosy up because here’s a list of films and web series streaming on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, SonyLiv, and Lionsgate Play. (Also Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger teases son Patrick over White Lotus nude scene: ‘Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree’) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from the films Dhoom Dhaam and Subservience.

Dhoom Dhaam - Netflix

Directed by Rishab Seth, Dhoom Dhaam tells the story of a married couple whose wedding night goes awry. Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi headline this comedy of errors laced with mistaken identities, ruthless goons and a mysterious person called Charlie who holds the key to their freedom. The film is streaming from February 14.

The White Lotus (season 3) - JioCinema

Streaming from February 17 is the third season of the Emmy-winning HBO series, The White Lotus. While Natasha Rothwell will return as Belinda Lindsey, the spa manager with big dreams in her eyes, the season will feature an ensemble cast that includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger and BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

Marco - SonyLIV

This Malayalam thriller, which made the audience sit up and take notice for its violence, sees Unni Mukundan play the titular gangster Marco. After his brother is brutally killed, he returns to seek vengeance and sets out on a warpath despite stepping away from the syndicate after finding love. The Haneef Adeni-directed film will be streaming on February 13.

Kadhalikka Neramillai - Netflix

Nithya Menen and Ravi Mohan headline this Tamil romantic comedy which sees a Chennai-based architect embrace single motherhood through IVF, a decision that fractures her relationship with her conservative parents. A mix-up at the fertility clinic sees her cross paths with an engineer who froze his sperm anonymously. It began streaming on February 11.

Subservience - Lionsgate Play

This sci-fi thriller streaming from February 14 stars Megan Fox and Michele Morrone in lead roles. It tells the story of an artificially intelligent gynoid who a man hires to help with domestic work while his wife goes through a heart transplant. But things take a turn for the worse when the gynoid becomes aware and wants the family to be hers.

My Fault: London - Amazon Prime Video

An English adaptation of the famous 2023 Spanish film My Fault delves into the life of an 18-year-old whose life turns upside down when she moves from America to London with her newly married mother. Her relationship with her step-brother turns from hate to love, but the real twist is when her estranged father returns. Asha Banks and Matthew Broome headline the film streaming from February 13.