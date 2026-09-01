Prajakta Koli defends her Operation Safed Sagar character Madhavi: ‘She is not a red flag’

Netflix's period war drama Operation Safed Sagar has become one of the most talked-about shows of the year. The series is based on the Indian Air Force's role in the 1999 Kargil War and offers a closer look at the lives of the fighter pilots involved in the historic mission. Prajakta Koli plays the character of civilian Madhavi Reddy, the longtime girlfriend of Flying Officer CH Bal Reddy, aka Baldy, played by Mihir Ahuja. Prajakta Koli in a still from Operation Safed Sagar.

'My character is not a red flag' Many on the internet have called Madhavi Reddy a 'red flag' after she flees home and shows up at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base, wishing to spend the rest of her life with Bal Reddy.

However, Prajakta doesn't view her character as a red flag. According to the actor, Madhavi's actions stem from being blindly in love and wanting to build a life with the man she loves. She told SCREEN, “I actually didn’t see Madhavi as a red flag at all. It was a very human, common emotion that anybody feels, when you want to spend your life with somebody you’re hopelessly in love with. And there are so many colours a person has. While he’s fighting for our country, he’s also a man in love. While she’s supportive of his dream, she’s also someone who wants a life with him.She took avery brave step of leaving everything for the man she loves”.