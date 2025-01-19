Yoo Yeon Seok opens up about his marriage plans post When the Phone Rings success: ‘I want to marry someone…’

K-drama star Yoo Yeon Seok, basking in the success of his recent global hit When the Phone Rings alongside actress Chae Soo Bin, recently opened up about his career, future projects, and shared some exciting details about his marriage plans. Inspired by his character, a husband to a mute wife, the actor emphasised the importance of communication and revealed what qualities he seeks in his future wife. Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin's performance in the MBC Drama When the Phone Rings has officially secured a major win following rave fan review. (Instagram - yoo_yeonseok)

Yoo Yeok Seok expresses ‘strong desire’ for marriage

Unlike many K-town celebs who are still uncertain about their stance on marriage, the Dr. Romantic star revealed in an interview at Starship Entertainment’s headquarters in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, “I don’t think I’m someone who hasn’t thought about marriage." Adding that he is yet to meet the right person, he continued, "I believe it’s important to be with someone you can communicate well with.”

Recalling his role as Paek Sa Eon in When the Phone Rings, where he plays the president’s spokesperson who marries Hong Hee Joo, a woman forced to stay mute, Yoo Yeon Seok reflected, “This project made me realise even more how crucial communication is. It's essential to have someone you can easily talk to, and I want to marry someone with whom I can enjoy meaningful conversations and have fun," according to Kbizoom.

Yoo Yeon Seok on future projects

Yoo Yeon Seok, who kicked off his fan concert tour titled THE SECRET CODE: Y on January 18, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, before heading to international destinations like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Taipei, also shared details about his future projects.

“I want to explore genres I haven’t tried before, and one of those is comedy. Thankfully, my next project, God and Law Office, is a human comedy, and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said during the interview.

Speaking of his career and nicknames, Yoo Yeon Seok shared with a smile, “I’ve worked hard through my 30s, and my fans even gave me the nickname ‘Yeon-So’ which I truly cherish. Having a nickname as an actor is a real gem.” He then added, “This time around, I even tried to create the nickname ‘Sexy Eyebrows’ for myself.”

Yoo Yeon Seok shared that earning memorable nicknames from his roles was challenging but rewarding. He feels more excited than uncertain as he enters his 40s, thanks to the characters he's played in his 20s and 30s.