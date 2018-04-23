Deepika Padukone’s Rs 91,498 jacket is unlike any other you’ve seen

Despite the rumours surrounding actor Deepika Padukone’s impending wedding with actor Ranveer Singh, the Padmavat star hasn’t been laying low. Instead, she’s closing high-profile fashion shows and showing her own spin on athleisure.

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Apr 23, 2018 at 12:25am PDT

On Monday, we paused when Deepika’s stylist, Shaleena Nathani, took to Instagram to post pictures of the actor leaving Mumbai airport for New York City, showing off her killer off-duty flair: Her jeans and tee kept things sporty, but her trendy outerwear really spoke to us.

A post shared by BollyStyleFile (@eattweetblog) on Apr 23, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

Deepika stepped out in a pair of groovy wide-leg jeans, Burberry sweatshirt with an eccentric fish and chips print ($350 or Rs 23,240) , bold sunglasses and what we call a masterpiece of a jacket. The ‘made in Italy’ bomber jacket animated with scribble print is from Burberry’s menswear line and sells for € 1126 (Rs 91,498).

A post shared by Deepika Padukone(Karnataka) (@deepikapcloset) on Apr 23, 2018 at 5:19am PDT

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Deepika has the coolest collection of airport looks and she always has a way of finding the most interesting outfits that are the perfect mix of travel chic and street style-worthy. Her latest standout piece being this unisex jacket with artful scrawls taken from postcards that conjure images of faraway locales atop this slightly oversized jacket cut from a lightweight cotton gabardine.

Since everything Deepika touches becomes popular, we are sure we will be seeing more jackets in laid-back silhouettes this season.

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Apr 23, 2018 at 12:27am PDT

