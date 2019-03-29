From Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, all the B-town divas are loving this colour. See pics

Hot pink is definitely the colour of the hour. Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have all been seen wearing this colour in one way or other. Oscars 2019 also saw a number of celebrities wearing variations of the colour pink. However, the bold hot pink colour is definitely the one that stood out this season. Not only outfits but a number of celebrities are also incorporating this colour into their look through their shoes and bags to make their subtle outfits pop.



Hot pink is definitely a colour which can be used to upgrade your closet. If you are not one for bright coloured outfits, you can definitely opt for hot pink accessories like shoes, bags, jewellery or even paint your nails with this colour. Alia Bhatt has a penchant for hot pink as she has worn the colour a number of times now. The Gully Boy actor wore a hot pink pantsuit for one of her photo shoots. She was also seen wearing a combination of pink and orange which is an easy look to adopt. Minimal accessories and make-up is the way to go if you want to opt this look.



Janhvi Kapoor has served us with numerable stylish looks, especially on the red carpet. Recently the Dhadak actor stepped out wearing a hot pink dress with pastel pink heels. She accessorised the look with a grey sling bag and minimal make-up.



Katrina Kaif stepped out for an event recently wearing a hot pink outfit with an off-white cape. She paired the outfit with white sneakers bringing some street style edge into the look. Her look is perfect if you want to go for an Indo-Western ensemble in the colour pink.



Sonam Kapoor chose to wear a hot pink number by Ralph and Russo for the Filmfare awards 2019 and she was without a doubt one of the best-dressed celebrities for the evening. She chose to style her outfit with a low-lying bun and a pair of small stud earrings.



Deepika Padukone’s rendition of hot pink on the Cannes red carpet in 2018 is still making rounds. The look was bright and fresh and much different from her usual looks. The Padmaavat actor chose to go full out and went for a bold eyeliner look, which can be tricky to style, however it added to the dramatic effect of the look.

