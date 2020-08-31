Happy Onam 2020: Malaika Arora stuns in a simple white floral kurta, shares glimpse of Onam feast with family

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:53 IST

Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of Onam celebrations at her home as she had a hearty meal with her family ‘after over 5 months.’

Malaika chose a simple cotton kurta in white with interesting floral details in blue and black for this celebration. The matching dupatta had a gold border, giving the look a festive finish. She accessorised with white juttis.

Amrita Arora too, went for a simple look in a powder blue kurta and palazzo set. The sleeves on both Malaika and Amrita’s kurtas were super interesting. While Malaika’s had bell sleeves, Amrita’s had tassles at the end.

The 46-year-old star took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures as the family sat down for the traditional meal. The pictures include Malaika’s mom and sister Amrita Arora along with other family members.

Via hashtags in her post, Malaika also named some of the dishes that were a part of the Onam festivities spread. These included: Avial, Sambar, Erissery, Pulissery, Kootu Curry and others.

The other snaps show the family relishing on the food in a traditional manner as they have food atop banana leaves instead of the plates. The other pictures feature the kids bingeing on the items and a close up of the meals prepared specially for the festival.

Along with the post, Malaika said, “Our table is set 🙏... and finally after over 5 months we all together at my parents home n on this very auspicious day of Onam... thank u mom @joycearora for this lovely spread 🤗🤗🤗 Onam Sadya..”

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bipasha Basu and others liked the post showcasing the tasty recipes at the family feast.

Bipasha Basu commented, “Yummy.”

While Sanjay Kapoor said, “That’s a lot of food.” (along with a tongue out and winking emoji)

Sophie Choudhry also chimed into the comments section and sent wishes on the festival. She noted, “Happy Onam you guys... @joycearora aunty that looks friggin awesome.” (along with red heart emojis).

