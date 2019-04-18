Priyanka Chopra shows off belly ring piercing in crop white top and denim. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra is always in the news for the right reasons. The Isn’t It Romantic actor has her style quotient right up there. The stylish PeeCee was spotted recently sporting a sexy belly ring wearing a basic white crop top with denim paired with a stunning gingham coat in bright colour tone. She styled the look with a statement black quilted handbag and vintage black round frame sunglasses and muted boots. She left her hair open and chose one of her favourite lip colour, mauve. It is the perfect way to embrace your street style on a breezy winter afternoon.



Be it street style, haute couture or traditional wear, the Quantico star has it right each time. She never shies away from experimenting with newer silhouettes, textures, patterns, one tone, multi-hued pairing and as far as the accessory department is concerned, the choice of bags, footwear and jewellery are a mix of art, design and perfection.



Her recent top 5 looks:







First Published: Apr 18, 2019 17:26 IST