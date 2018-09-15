Sonam Kapoor wore the most bizarre, bold denim jacket we’ve ever seen. See pic, watch video

Sonam Kapoor has a daring sense of style, so it’s no surprise she’s on our watch-list when it comes to celebrity trend spotting. The actor always finds a way to make wardrobe basics look incredibly chic. The latest Sonam Kapoor outfit to capture our attention is a denim look that she was wore to the airport on Thursday.

A denim jacket is nothing new in the world of fashion, but there was something different about Sonam’s ensemble that immediately caught our eye. If you look closely, you’ll notice something is a little off about her jean jacket, apart from the baggy fit.

Sonam seems to champion bizarre fashion like no other, but with her latest cheeky and fun airport look, Sonam proves that when it comes to denim jackets, bigger is better. Taking double denim into statement outfit territory, Sonam’s asymmetrical jacket, plucked from Dubai-based Reemami by Reema Al Banna’s spring/summer 2018 collection, is eye-catching but also kind of confusing.

Sonam’s raw-hem denim jacket, complete with an extra collar and breast pocket, creates the illusion of two mismatched jackets - an oversized dark-wash denim and a contrasting lighter wash - sewn together.

Here’s how Sonam (probably with a little help from her stylist sister Rhea Kapoor) made the chic happen: She kept the rest of her outfit incredibly sleek. A breezy black midi dress, a pair of white Nike sneakers and a black polished Hermes handbag finished off the look with ease.

It’s kind of a magic trick: The sleekness of the rest of Sonam’s outfit elevates her denim jacket. The jean jacket gets to be the cool, unexpected focal piece in a sea of chic, but basic black. And the low hairdo keeps with the theme of ‘casual but cool.’



First Published: Sep 15, 2018 18:25 IST