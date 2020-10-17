Jacqueline Fernandez nails Trikonasana effortlessly in latest fitness picture

fitness

Heading into the weekend with her exercise routine intact, there seems to be no room for workout procrastinations for Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. Giving fans a glimpse of her intense workout in effortless style, the Drive actor shared a picture of herself nailing the triangle pose of Yoga or Trikonasana.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jacky shared a picture featuring her in white and pink spaghetti tops teamed with pink Yoga pants. Pulling back her hair in a no-nonsense ponytail, the diva opted for a no-makeup look as she flaunted her flexible moves.

Standing with her feet one leg-length apart and knees unbent, Jacqueline turned the right foot completely to the outside and the left foot inside while keeping the heels in line with the hips. Extending her torso as far as comfortable to the right, Jacqueline touched the floor by dropping her right hand to the front of the right foot while extending her left arm is vertically.

Keeping the spine parallel to the floor, she turned her head to gaze at the left thumb. Though a slightly complex Yoga asana, Jacqueline looked a natural at it.

Since Trikonasana involves the whole body, its benefits are immense including treating the neck sprain, stimulating and transporting the blood flow throughout the veins and body hence, reducing any risks of a block or stroke, stimulating the digestive system, improving the flexibility of the spine and correcting the alignment of shoulders. It also relieves gastritis, indigestion, acidity and flatulence while strengthening the ankles and the palms, reducing the piled up stress and anxiety and even reduces discomfort during menstruation.

