e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Sports Ministry recognises yogasana as competitive sport

Sports Ministry recognises yogasana as competitive sport

The Sports Ministry on Thursday formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport, which will enable the ancient practice to avail government funding.

fitness Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 17:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
New Delhi
The Sports Ministry on Thursday formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport, which will enable the ancient practice to avail government funding.
The Sports Ministry on Thursday formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport, which will enable the ancient practice to avail government funding.(Unsplash)
         

The Sports Ministry on Thursday formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport, which will enable the ancient practice to avail government funding.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of AYUSH (Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy Unani Sidda Homoeopathy) Shripad Yesso Naik formally promoted yogasana as a competitive sport during an event here.

The move was made to encourage yoga, spread awareness about its benefits and to help improve physical and mental wellbeing of the people.

“Yogasana has been a competitive sport for a long time. But it has to be recognised by the Government of India so that it becomes an official and recognised competitive sport,” Rijiju said.

“Today is a big day, we are launching it formally as a competitive sport and I am sure it will go a long way,” he added.

An International Yogasana Sports Federation was formed under the presidentship of yoga guru Baba Ramdev with DR HR Nagendra as secretary general in November last year.

A National Yogasana Sport Federation of India (NYSFI) was also established for preservation and development of yoga as a competitive sport. It was recognised by the sports ministry as a National Sports Federation (NSF) last month.

Rijiju said the sports ministry will start by providing financial support to the NYSFI so that the federation can chart out its plan for the coming year. “Till now it wasn’t recognised but now that it has come under us, the Sports Ministry will start by providing the NYSF with financial support to make their annual training and calender.” The Sports Minister also said yogasana will be inducted in future Khelo India Games programme.

“It’s popularity will not doubt increase in India and we will include it in the Khelo India School and University Games,” Rijiju said.

For competitions, 51 medals have been proposed in four events and seven categories in the sport.

Events proposed include traditional yogasana, artistic yogasana (single and pair) , rhythmic yogasana (pair, free flow/group yogasana), individual all round-championship and team championship.

A pilot championship -- National Individual Yogasana Sport Championship -- has also been proposed to be organised in February next year, followed by district, state, national and World Championships.

The two ministries have also developed an automated scoring system for competitions.

“The reason behind making yoga a competitive sport is to encourage its practice and to help improve the physical and mental wellbeing of the people,” Naik said.

“Having yogasana as a part of international event like Olympics etc would provide an opportunity to spread the awareness of Indian yoga and its innumerable health benefits,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Delhi Assembly rejects all 3 farm laws; CM Kejriwal tears copies
Delhi Assembly rejects all 3 farm laws; CM Kejriwal tears copies
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter on IPS officers
Centre modifies hilly road width citing India-China border link, impacts Char Dham road
Centre modifies hilly road width citing India-China border link, impacts Char Dham road
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking medical facilities for farmers protesting at borders
Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking medical facilities for farmers protesting at borders
Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India 233/6 at stumps after Kohli’s fifty
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India 233/6 at stumps after Kohli’s fifty
Isro launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
Isro launches India’s 42nd communication satellite CMS-01
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In