Weight loss diet, what are negative calorie foods and why they matter

If you struggling to lose weight, then apart from eating right and exercising, you can opt for negative calorie foods. These are foods that can be eaten guilt-free as they are low in calories and digesting these foods burns more calories than they contain. But keep in mind, that restricting your diet to these foods is not healthy, and you need to exercise and eat other foods as well to stay healthy.

Also read: Diet tips, avoid these 5 foods for weight loss, good health

Here are 10 negative calorie foods to include in your diet:

* Apple: Apples contain a lot of fibre but are low in calories. Ensure you retain the skin while eating the fruit. It contains just 50 calories per 100 grams. It also contains pectin which aids weight loss, and boosts digestion.

* Broccoli: Broccoli is also a good source of fibre and is considered as a superfood as it contains fibre and antioxidants.

Watermelon contains very few calories and detoxifies your body helping in weight loss. (Shutterstock)

* Watermelon: This fruit contains lycopene which is good for the heart and nutrients that boost blood flow and improve immunity.

* Potato: If eaten without frying, potatoes are a great negative calorie option. It contains just 58 calories and is a good source of potassium and vitamins B6 and C.

* Spinach: Spinach is rich in vitamins K and A, as well as other vitamins and minerals.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 10:29 IST