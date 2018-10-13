You don’t need fancy gym equipment to work out; do these 5 exercises to burn fat

We live incredibly busy lives. Adding a gym session or heading out to yoga may seem like too much, especially when you feel like you already have a lot on your plate. But getting a workout into your routine doesn’t have to be so difficult. Even a simple home workout can yield results and help you become fitter and healthier.

Here are 5 exercises that you must do to burn fat

Squats: This is the best warm exercise to fire up your muscles. Stand with your legs apart and keep them in line with your shoulders. Stretch out your arm and try to go in a seating position. Try to do at least 15 reps three times during a session. Squats help you build leg muscles and strengthen your core.

Lunges: Lunges help you engage your core and improve mobility. Keep your upper body straight, with your shoulders back and relaxed, take a step forward and go down in right angle.

Push ups: This is great to build your core muscles. Push ups also help you strengthen your arms over a period of time. Lie down on the floor and push yourself up with the help of your hands. Repeat this and go down till your parallel to the ground. Try to do at least a minute or two of push ups; take rest in between sets of 20.

Plank: Want abs of steel? You must include a few sessions of planks in your workout routine. Lie on the floor on your stomach and using your elbows lift your body above the ground. Hold this position for at least 30 seconds, increasing by 10 seconds each set.

Burpees: Burpees are a good way to get in a high-intensity routine into your workout. It’s a full body exercise that helps you get your heart beating. Try to get a full minute of burpees and then you can attempt a few variations. Take rest for 30 seconds between sets of a minute each. You can further reduce the rest time to 15 seconds.

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 12:04 IST