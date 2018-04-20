YouTuber captures incredible 3-month body transformation in timelapse video

When it comes to weight loss goals, this one can cause some major envy. Twenty-four year Hunter Hobbs went from 202 lbs (91.5 kg) to 160 lbs (72.5 kg) in just three months. And he made a timelapse video to document the change. He took a picture once every day between January and April 2018.

So, how did he attain such an unbelievable physique in short a span of time? Absolute adhere to a strict diet and hitting the gym five to six times a week. He told The Independent, he lifted weights and finished each session with 20-30 minutes of light cardio. His diet consisted of plenty of chicken, sweet potatoes, salad, oats and eggs. He also kept away from sugary drinks and alcohol.

“I honestly decided to do it because I was really curious to see what would actually happen if I completely dedicated myself and went all out for 12 weeks on my diet and the gym,” he told The Independent.

The video, posted on April 18, has garnered over 349,400 views so far. A user commented, ‘Absolutely brilliant! I know this is achievable with hard work in 3 months, however, I’m waiting for the ignorant comments of “it must have been steroids!” There’s always some people who will refuse to believe that hard work actually pays off.’

While the results in the video are incredible, going by the comments on it, not everyone is impressed. Hobbs has been criticised for misleading people, particularly fitness amateurs and those taking baby steps towards weight loss.

From social media photos and videos on his YouTube channel, it is obvious that Hobbs was quite fit last year. A user wrote, ‘What people don’t understand is he was previously already fit... he just let himself go probably for the explicit purpose of making this video. This is an already previously athletic guy that has gained 40 pounds rather quickly and simply gotten back in the gym and quickly gotten back to his previous or similar level of fitness. It’s called a “bulk” and “cut” cycle.’

