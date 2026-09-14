20,000 youngsters join Bathinda run, send strong message against drugs

Punjab’s youth sent a strong message against drugs and in favour of sports as nearly 20,000 youngsters and players participated in Youth Run Punjab-2026 in Bathinda on Sunday. The event gave a boost to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign. Punjab youth rally against drugs with 20,000 participants in Youth Run 2026, promoting sports and fitness.

Children, youngsters, women and senior citizens joined the run. Winners received cash prizes of up to ₹11,000, while all participants received T-shirts and participation medals.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the response on X, saying this was the “new Punjab” where lost hope had returned and a spark was visible among youth. He said young people were taking the lead in fighting the drug menace with government support.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann’s OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman said the marathon was organised under the directions of Mann and Kejriwal. He said it was the third marathon in the series, launched from Mohali, and Bathinda witnessed participation from nearly 20,000 people.

Ghuman said participation by people of all ages reflected Punjabis’ enthusiasm for sports and fitness. Taking aim at narratives such as “Udta Punjab”, he said the state was now presenting the message of “Charda Punjab, Khed’da Punjab and Bhajda Punjab – Rangla Punjab”.

He said participation was completely organic, with people registering themselves and attending on their own. The turnout showed Punjab was moving towards sports, fitness and a drug-free future.

Ghuman congratulated Bathinda residents for the overwhelming response and said the participation had set a new target for upcoming marathons in Patiala and Ludhiana. He appealed to people to continue supporting the initiative and encourage youngsters to choose sports and fitness over drugs.

The event reinforced the campaign’s message that Punjab’s youth are choosing sports over drugs.