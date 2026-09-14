5-year-old restaurant host in China goes viral for his adorable way of serving diners

A young boy in China has amused the internet with his confident manner while appearing to run a restaurant. A video shared on Instagram shows the little boy interacting with a customer, offering food and giving instructions as though he is in charge. Little boy serving customers at a restaurant in China. (Instagram/@sj_china_vlog)

Little boy becomes restaurant boss In the video, the boy is seen speaking to a customer who asks about the food. He confidently offers fried rice and even brings over a pair of chopsticks.

The customer then starts eating while the boy continues to supervise. At one point, he explains how the food should be eaten from the bowl, making sure the customer follows his instructions.

When asked if he can eat, the little boy calmly responds, “You can eat.”

The customer then praises him, saying, “Your service is five-star.”

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The interaction becomes even more amusing as the boy continues playing the role of the little boss. He appears completely comfortable giving instructions and making sure everyone follows along.

The conversation later turns towards what the people should wear while eating. The boy appears to give instructions before asking someone to turn on the camera.

“Come, come, come. The three of us are good buddies, right?” he says towards the end of the clip.

The wholesome exchange has left viewers entertained, with many focusing on the boy’s confidence and his quick responses.

Check out the full video below: