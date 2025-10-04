49ers overcome injuries for thrilling overtime win against Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers have pieced together some impressive wins since he took over as coach back in 2017. HT Image

Doing it in overtime on the road against a division rival while missing a starting quarterback, three top receivers and a star tight end like San Francisco did in an exhausting 26-23 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night might rank near the top.

A hobbled Mac Jones threw for 342 yards and two TDs in place of starter Brock Purdy despite San Francisco also playing without George Kittle, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk.

“All the things that went into it and just the injuries and stuff and overcoming so many things and guys making those plays at the end which were unbelievable,” Shanahan said Friday. "I think all that added up and made it one of the more special ones that you’ll definitely remember for a long time.”

For the fourth time this season, the 49ers (4-1) won a game that was in the balance until the end with the defense's fourth-and-1 stop of Kyren Williams in overtime ending this win.

It comes after game-sealing strip sacks by Nick Bosa and Bryce Huff in the first two weeks and a late game-winning drive by Jones to set up Eddy Pineiro's game-winning field goal against Arizona in Week 3.

But none of it would have happened without Jones, who threw touchdown passes on the first two drives against the Rams and then engineered go-ahead field goal drives late in the fourth quarter and in overtime despite dealing with a knee injury and cramping in a performance that had Christian McCaffrey call him a “warrior.”

“He’s a leader,” McCaffrey said. “He’s somebody that we all get behind for sure. It’s a testament to him and his attitude and the way he plays football.”

Jones to Kendrick Bourne connection. The former New England teammates were in sync all game outside of one drop by Bourne early. Bourne caught the rest of his 11 targets, finishing with 10 catches for 142 yards and eight first downs. Bourne's only other 100-yard game came when he had exactly that amount for New England against Cincinnati on Dec. 24, 2022, when Jones was also his quarterback.

Pass rush. Bosa's absence has had a major impact on the Niners since he went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 3. After having no sacks or QB hits in their first game without Bosa, San Francisco fared only a little better against the Rams. Huff got the team's only sack and the only other QB hit came from rookie Alfred Collins.

Collins. The second-round rookie hadn't made much of an impact this season before a crucial spot late in regulation. With the Rams driving for a go-ahead TD, Collins punched the ball out of Kyren Williams' hands at the 1 to give San Francisco the ball.

Running game. San Francisco's running game has struggled to get going all season. The Niners rank 31st at 3.06 yards per carry and are the only team without a TD run and have no runs of at least 20 yards. McCaffrey was held to 57 yards on 22 carries (2.6 per attempt) and he is averaging only 3.1 yards per carry on the season.

DL Yetur Gross-Matos pulled his hamstring and will miss time and DL Kalia Davis needs surgery on a broken hand but could be able to return soon with a cast. ... CB Upton Stout (ankle) and Collins (knee sprain) will be re-evaluated next week. ... S Malik Mustapha (knee) could have his practice window opened next week but TE George Kittle is not likely to return until Week 7 at the earliest.

Jones became the second QB since at least 1950 to win his first three starts with a team, while throwing for at least 900 yards and six TD passes. Matthew Stafford did it for the Rams in 2021 when he went on to lead the team to the Super Bowl title.

The 49ers get a few extra days off before visiting Tampa Bay on Oct. 12.

