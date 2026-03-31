AAP flags disruptions in Haryana mustard procurement; govt outlines arrangements for smooth operations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged disruptions in mustard procurement across Haryana mandis on the opening days of the rabi marketing season, even as the state government maintained that extensive arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth operations. AAP leader Anurag Dhanda raises concerns over mustard procurement even as Haryana government reviews mandi preparedness.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda claimed that procurement activity remained limited in several mandis despite substantial crop arrivals. He alleged that over 1.2 lakh quintals of mustard had reached mandis, but only a small portion was procured on the first day, forcing farmers to wait for long hours in districts such as Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Rewari and Rohtak.

Dhanda also flagged technical issues in the e-procurement system, alleging that server problems and data mismatches prevented many farmers from obtaining gate passes. He further claimed that basic facilities such as gunny bags, weighing arrangements and labour were inadequate at several procurement centres, and that farmers lacked access to drinking water and sanitation.

He added that despite the minimum support price (MSP) for mustard being fixed at ₹6,200 per quintal, delays in procurement were pushing farmers to sell produce to private traders at lower prices.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has said procurement operations are being carried out with structured planning and digital monitoring. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to ensure that farmers do not face inconvenience during the ongoing rabi procurement season.

According to official statements, mustard procurement began on March 28, with the state targeting around 13 lakh metric tonnes this season. Of this, 25% will be procured under the Price Support Scheme through central agencies such as NAFED and NCCF, while the remaining 75% will be handled by state agencies including HAFED and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation.

The government has identified 112 mandis for mustard procurement, alongside 416 mandis for wheat procurement, which is scheduled to begin from April 1. A wheat procurement target of 72 lakh metric tonnes has been set for the state.

Officials said several measures have been introduced to streamline procurement, including geo-fencing of mandis, mandatory vehicle identification, and issuance of gate passes through the e-Kharid mobile application. Biometric verification linked to the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal has also been made compulsory to ensure transparency and prevent discrepancies.

Authorities added that system upgrades and digital integration are aimed at improving efficiency and reducing delays during procurement operations.