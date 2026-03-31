Applications closing for B.Tech at SIT Pune through SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE)

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune, an engineering institute under Symbiosis International (Deemed University), is closing admissions to its B.Tech programmes for the academic year 2026–27. Admission to all B.Tech programmes at SIT Pune is offered through the Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2026. Candidates should also note that there will be no extension on the last date of registration for the programme. Applications closing soon: Apply for B.Tech at SIT Pune via SITEEE. (SIT)

SIT Pune offers NBA-accredited programmes and a curriculum aligned with NEP-2020, balancing fundamental principles with advanced technological knowledge across its seven B.Tech specializations — Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Robotics & Automation and Robotics & AI. The campus features quality infrastructure, multimedia classrooms, laboratories, computing facilities, a library with digital resources, auditoriums, seminar halls, separate hostels for boys and girls, and sports facilities.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Online Registration for SITEEE: 15th April, 2026

Test Dates: 2nd May 2026 and 10th May 2026 from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm

Programme Commences: 20th July 2026 Registration Instructions:

Visit www.set-test.org and click on Register

Read and accept the Terms & Conditions by clicking Continue

Fill in the required personal and academic details

Save and continue to generate the SET/SITEEE ID

Verify registration using the OTP sent to the registered email and mobile number

Log in using the SET/SITEEE ID and password

Pay the SITEEE entrance test fee and the programme registration fee

Select Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune and the preferred B.Tech programme(s) The SET/SITEEE ID should be used for all future correspondence and admission-related activities.

Eligibility criterion:

Students applying for B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects, along with one additional subject from Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, or Entrepreneurship.

For admission to B.Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Robotics & Automation, Robotics and AI candidates must have passed the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

The students must secure a minimum of 45% aggregate marks (40% for the reserved category). Students who have completed a D.Voc. stream in the same or allied sector are also eligible.

To support students from diverse academic backgrounds, SIT Pune offers bridge courses in Mathematics, Physics, Engineering Drawing, and related foundational subjects.

International students may apply through the Symbiosis International Centre for International Education (SCIE) at https://www.scie.ac.in/

SIT Pune fosters learning through industry collaborations, honours courses, global immersion programmes, and international partnerships with universities, including University College Dublin, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, RUDN University, and others. SIT Pune has recorded a highest placement package of ₹27 LPA, reflecting its industry alignment and career outcomes. Dual degree and academic progression programmes are offered in collaboration with Loughborough University, Aston University, Deakin University, and the University of East Anglia. The curriculum integrates core engineering subjects with creative thinking, design thinking, liberal arts, and entrepreneurship, while platforms like the Symbiosis Centre for Entrepreneurship & Innovation (SCEI) encourage students to explore entrepreneurial and leadership opportunities.

For more details visit: https://www.sitpune.edu.in/ | Online Registration - SIT2026

For admission-related queries, contact: btechadmissions@sitpune.edu.in

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