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Ayodhya prepares for 10th Deepotsav as Yogi Adityanath highlights development

Ayodhya is preparing for its 10th Deepotsav, featuring illuminated Sarayu banks, Ramayana tableaux and cultural performances.

Updated on: Oct 27, 2026, 10:52:29 IST
By Genesis
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Ayodhya is preparing for its 10th Deepotsav, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath describing the festival as a reflection of the city’s development and cultural revival since 2017.

26.17 lakh diyas lit at the same place as 2,128 people performed 'aarti' together for the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. ( Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
26.17 lakh diyas lit at the same place as 2,128 people performed 'aarti' together for the grand Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. ( Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

In a post on X, the CM said the city, regarded as one of the seven sacred pilgrimage centres in Hindu tradition, was looking forward to the celebrations. He described plans and festival features including the illuminated banks of the Sarayu, tableaux depicting episodes from the Ramayana, processions and cultural performances.

The Chief Minister said the lamps would symbolise devotion to Lord Ram and the heritage of Sanatan culture. He said Deepotsav began in 2017 with 1.71 lakh lamps and had since become a symbol of the faith and enthusiasm of devotees in India and abroad. He added that devotees were preparing to attempt another record in lamp-lighting this year.

CM Yogi Adityanath attributed changes in Ayodhya to efforts made after 2017 under the state government and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He cited the Ram temple, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, the redeveloped Rampath, renovated ghats, modern facilities and the city’s development as a solar city as examples of infrastructure and urban development.

He also criticised previous governments, alleging that Ayodhya had faced neglect and poor civic conditions before 2017. His post referred to past incidents involving Ram devotees and prayer on the steps of Hanumangarhi, and accused the previous government of having little interest in the city’s development.

The Chief Minister said the festival represented the aspirations of generations who had hoped to see Ayodhya restored to its imagined Treta Yuga form. He framed the lighting of lamps as a symbol of faith, cultural pride and the goal of building a developed India.

  • Genesis
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Genesis

    Genesis is a dedicated corner for high-value partnered content and dynamic updates from various walks of life. It is designed to deliver relevant, well-crafted sponsored narratives across a wide range of topics. It presents multi-category coverage, ranging from automobile developments and political updates from India to health and wellness. Genesis also provides readers with market insights. Genesis delivers engaging content tailored to keep audiences informed across diverse beats, with inputs from brands and their perspectives. This specialised hub bridges the gap between messaging and audience interest. By continuously presenting content with efficiency, Genesis serves as a destination for readers seeking updates and insightful coverage in one space while keeping an eye on brands.Read More

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