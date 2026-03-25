Char Dham Yatra 2026 preparations underway, pilgrim safety top priority: Dhami

Preparations for the Char Dham Yatra 2026 are being carried out on a priority basis, with a focus on ensuring safety, convenience and smooth movement of pilgrims, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. Chief Minister Dhami announces enhanced infrastructure and services for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, starting April 19.

The annual pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on April 19 this year, and the state government has directed officials to accelerate arrangements across key routes and facilities.

Describing the yatra as a significant occasion for the state, Dhami said Uttarakhand welcomes devotees from across the country and abroad, making it essential to ensure a well-coordinated and secure experience.

He said efforts are underway to strengthen road infrastructure, improve basic amenities and streamline transport and crowd management systems. Officials have been instructed to ensure the availability of essential services such as drinking water, sanitation facilities, healthcare and traffic management along the pilgrimage routes.

Referring to last year’s disruptions due to natural calamities, the Chief Minister said that despite challenges, over 51 lakh pilgrims had undertaken the yatra in 2025. For 2026, more than 10 lakh devotees have already registered, indicating strong interest.

He added that advance bookings worth over ₹5 crore have been recorded in guest houses operated by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), reflecting growing enthusiasm among pilgrims.

Dhami said the government is working to ensure that no pilgrim faces inconvenience during the journey and has directed continuous monitoring of arrangements. Coordination has also been initiated with stakeholders, including guest house operators, dhaba owners and transport service providers, to ensure seamless services during the yatra.

He added that timely updates related to the pilgrimage will be shared with devotees to help them plan their travel better. The Chief Minister is also expected to review the preparedness in the coming days.

The state government said it aims to make the Char Dham Yatra 2026 more organised, safe and pilgrim-friendly through coordinated efforts across departments.