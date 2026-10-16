Gujarat CM reviews Dholera projects, semiconductor facility construction

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday reviewed industrial, social and connectivity infrastructure projects at the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), including construction work at Tata Electronics’ semiconductor fabrication facility. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

The visit was part of Patel’s initiative to assess the progress of major development projects through site inspections, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the state government said in a release.

During the visit, Patel inspected social infrastructure being developed in Dholera’s Activation Area, including a proposed 200-bed multi-speciality hospital, an integrated school, a fire station, a 42-room guest house, a food court with a capacity of 600 people, a tent city with 50 tents, a hotel and residential and commercial projects.

He also reviewed the development of green spaces, where more than 1.11 lakh saplings have been planted across 53 hectares in collaboration with the Forest Department and Sadbhavana Trust. Officials briefed him on the use of a drum plantation technique intended to improve tree survival.

Patel visited the Tata Electronics semiconductor fabrication facility and reviewed its construction progress. The project is expected to form part of a broader ecosystem of semiconductor manufacturing, ancillary industries, technology companies and skilled employment opportunities.

Connectivity projects were also discussed during the visit. According to the state government, the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway is operational, while a calibration flight has recently landed at Dholera International Airport. The airport is expected to become operational by the end of 2026.

A 23-km Bhimnath-Dholera Logistics Hub railway line is being developed to improve rail connectivity. The government also said a 134-km Ahmedabad-Dholera semi-high-speed double-line railway project had been approved at an estimated cost of ₹20,667 crore. The proposed line is intended to connect Ahmedabad, Dholera SIR, the airport and Lothal.

Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd managing director Kuldeep Arya presented an overview of industrial and urban infrastructure, social amenities, connectivity and the region’s future development plans.

Patel also reviewed work at the National Maritime Heritage Complex being developed at Lothal. Senior state officials and Tata Electronics chief executive and managing director Randhir Thakur were among those present.