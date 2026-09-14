Gujarat Government Completes Five Years Under Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat marked five years of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s tenure on September 13, with the state government highlighting developments in infrastructure, industrial investment, emerging technologies, governance and social welfare during the period. The government has also outlined its longer-term roadmap for a Viksit Gujarat by 2047, aligned with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

During the five-year period, Gujarat has presented its largest-ever state budget of ₹4.08 lakh crore and introduced a series of policies aimed at attracting investment in sectors considered important for future economic growth. These include semiconductors, renewable energy, green hydrogen, electronics, space technology, global capability centres, data centres, shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing.

The state has implemented 19 policies covering these and other emerging sectors. The government said the measures are intended to create an ecosystem for investment and support the development of new industries.

Focus on investment and emerging industries Regional industrial development has also been a focus during the period. Gujarat organised four Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences to take investment opportunities beyond the state’s major industrial centres. According to the government, these conferences resulted in MoUs worth a combined ₹17.4 lakh crore.

The semiconductor sector has emerged as another area of focus. Six semiconductor plants have been approved in Gujarat, of which three are currently operational on a commercial basis. The government has also highlighted progress in renewable energy, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing as part of its efforts to expand into technology-oriented industries.

Gujarat has also prepared a roadmap for Viksit Gujarat @2047, described by the state as the first such long-term roadmap prepared by an Indian state. The plan focuses on economic growth, technology, infrastructure and inclusive development.

Urban development has received attention as well. The state declared 2025 as the Urban Development Year and has focused on urban transport, civic infrastructure and other services intended to improve the ease of living in cities.

Governance and social welfare initiatives The government has also pointed to administrative reforms aimed at simplifying citizen services. The Sugam Digital Gujarat initiative is intended to expand paperless, cashless and faceless government services. Gujarat State Institute for Transformation (GRIT) has been established on the lines of NITI Aayog, while the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission has been constituted to examine ways to improve the efficiency of the administrative system and service delivery.

In education and welfare, the government has highlighted initiatives including Namo Lakshmi Yojana, which seeks to support girls in completing secondary and higher secondary education, and Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, which encourages students to pursue science in Classes 11 and 12. The Mukhyamantri Paushtik Alpahar Yojana provides additional nutritious snacks to primary schoolchildren, while Namo Shree focuses on maternal health and nutrition.

Gujarat has also hosted international events including G20 meetings, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and RE-Invest 2024. The state is preparing to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

The government said progress across industry, technology, education, healthcare, urban development and social welfare is part of its broader effort to strengthen Gujarat’s position as it works towards its 2047 development roadmap.