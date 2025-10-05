Hellums runs for 3 touchdowns, Army defense contains Kitna for 31-13 win over UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quarterback Cal Hellums ran for three touchdowns in the second half and Army pulled away from UAB for a 31-13 win on Saturday. HT Image

The Black Knights scored touchdowns in the third quarter after the Blazers missed a field goal and Gavin Shields picked off Jalen Kitna, with a 21-yard return putting the ball at the UAB 12.

Hellums capped the first drive, which covered 80 yards, with a 5-yard run, and the second with a 1-yard plunge. He scored on another 5-yard run with 4:10 to play, capping a 20-yard drive after UAB failed to convert on third down again.

Hayden Reed had a 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to cap an 18-play, 74-yard drive that took 10 1/2 minutes. The Black Knights (2-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) added a field goal with two seconds to go in the second quarter to lead 10-7 at halftime.

The Blazers (2-3, 0-2) had a 90-yard drive in the second quarter to tie the game, and a 79-yard drive to get a touchdown in the last minute. Kitna had a 1-yard toss to Xavier Daisy to tie the game at 7 and Ryder Burton scored on a 1-yard run.

Army had 247 yards rushing, 81 from Hellums and 54 from Reed, and just 48 on 2-of-5 passing.

Keeping Kitna in check was critical. He was 24 of 42 for 259 yards after entering fifth in the nation average 315 yards and third in completions at 27 while completing 72%.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football