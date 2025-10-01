India’s Road Safety Primer Flags Gaps in Pre-Hospital Emergency Care

A new primer on pre-hospital emergency care has underlined persistent gaps in India’s trauma response system despite nationwide infrastructure rollouts. Published by Crashfree India, the report examines the functioning of ERSS-112, the national emergency number, and compares India’s outcomes with global benchmarks, while drawing attention to regional innovations and systemic challenges. Policy experts, researchers, and medical professionals at the launch of Crashfree India’s Pre-Hospital Care in India primer at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Scale of the problem

In 2023, India recorded more than 4.8 lakh road accidents and nearly 1.73 lakh fatalities. According to recent studies, close to 30% of trauma victims die before reaching hospital care. The primer notes that response delays remain critical, particularly along national highways where ambulances often take between 25 and 35 minutes to arrive.

Infrastructure versus outcomes

While ERSS-112 is now operational across all 36 states and union territories, GPS-enabled dispatch has not translated into faster outcomes. The “golden hour” concept—considered crucial in trauma care is often exceeded, with overall call-to-hospital times stretching between 55–75 minutes in India, compared with international standards of under 60 minutes.

State-led innovations

The report documents some improvements at the state level. Maharashtra’s centralized MEMS system has streamlined coordination across more than 900 ambulances, but continues to grapple with staffing shortages. Tamil Nadu’s Trauma Accident Emergency Initiative (TAEI), integrating pre-arrival alerts and trauma registries, has improved response times by up to 17.5% across districts.

The way forward

Crashfree India’s analysis calls for a citizen-focused “Chain of Survival,” including:

National standards for ambulance arrival times with urban-rural breakdowns.

Advanced Mobile Location (AML) and interoperable computer-aided dispatch systems.

A national trauma registry with unique patient IDs to track care journeys.

Independent audits of emergency services with public reporting.

Mass training of bystanders in CPR, hemorrhage control, and basic trauma care, since up to 70% of patients are still transported by family or lay responders.

Rethinking definitions

Experts contributing to the report argue for adapting global definitions to Indian realities. Dr. Sushma Sagar of AIIMS notes that even six to twelve hours may be considered “golden” in parts of the country, given terrain and infrastructure gaps. Dr. Richa Ahuja of IIT Kharagpur emphasizes that bystander-driven transport highlights the need for functional, context-sensitive solutions.

A foundation, not a conclusion

Kesar Kanjhlia, lead author of the primer and Research Fellow at Crashfree India, said: “This launch marks the beginning of a national effort. The primer is meant to highlight the gaps, align stakeholders, and pave the way for robust surveys and pilot studies on pre- and post-crash care.”

The document positions itself as a starting point for a wider national study on pre- and post-crash care. Crashfree India plans to expand into field surveys, independent audits, and collaborative research with civic groups, legal experts, and healthcare providers.

The vision, it says, is straightforward: to align infrastructure with measurable outcomes, ensuring no life is lost to preventable delays, and to move towards a national commitment of zero road fatalities by 2040.

