Kejriwal criticises Delhi police crackdown, warns of political fallout

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday criticised the police action against protesters in Delhi ahead of a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, alleging that young people, lawyers and journalists had been subjected to mistreatment. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

In a video message shared on social media, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allowing excessive use of police force in the national capital. He also warned that the action could intensify demands for Modi’s resignation alongside that of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Kejriwal described the police action as an example of repression and compared it with the conduct of authoritarian regimes. His remarks were part of the AAP’s criticism of the handling of the protest.

Kejriwal alleges mistreatment of protesters and lawyers In his video message, Kejriwal alleged that police personnel had mistreated young women and detained protesters, including lawyers and journalists. He said videos of the alleged incidents were circulating on social media.

“On Saturday, PM Modi crossed all limits of repression, surpassing even Hitler,” Kejriwal said, alleging that young women had been harassed and that lawyers and journalists had also faced police action.

He also claimed that a senior Supreme Court lawyer had been dragged along the road and that other lawyers had been assaulted and detained. These allegations were made by Kejriwal in the video message.

The AAP leader further alleged that the country was facing an “Emergency-like situation” and accused the government of undermining democratic freedoms. He said the police action could lead to demands for the Prime Minister to resign along with the CEC.

The press release did not provide details of the number of people detained or injured during the demonstration, nor did it include a response from the Delhi Police or the central government to Kejriwal’s allegations.

AAP leader raises issue of journalist’s arrest Kejriwal also referred to the arrest of Atul Agrawal, editor-in-chief of the Hindi Khabar and Living India group, by the Haryana Police. He alleged that the action was linked to the channel’s recent reporting on the spread of the drug trade in Haryana.

Calling the arrest a matter of concern, Kejriwal accused the government of restricting media freedom. The press release did not include details of the case or an official response from the Haryana Police regarding the reasons for the arrest.

The AAP national convenor also said that young people would not be intimidated by threats and would continue to raise their concerns. He argued that the police action could have wider political consequences.

His remarks come amid the AAP’s criticism of the authorities’ handling of the Jantar Mantar demonstration. The allegations concerning police conduct, the journalist’s arrest and the government’s role were presented by Kejriwal; the supplied statement did not provide independent verification of these claims.